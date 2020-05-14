Nasty C tries his hand at acting: 'It was a natural role for me'

Not content with dominating the music charts, rapper Nasty C is giving the acting world a go with a cameo role on Netflix's upcoming South African original series Blood & Water.

The series, which tells the story of a young girl who engineers a transfer to a prestigious school to investigate the 17-year-old cold case of her older sister who was abducted at birth, is set to premiere on May 20.

It features a host of stars, including Ama Qamata, Natasha Thahane, Cindy Mahlangu, Thabang Molaba and Gail Mabalane.

Nasty C will play the role of a music producer.

In a statement sent to TshisaLIVE, Nasty C said he was excited at the chance to add acting to his list of talents and said the process was organic.

“My character is KB’s (Thabang Molaba's) producer, who helps him put together really cool tracks. This is what I do every day and so it was a natural role for me.”

The star also recorded for the series' soundtrack and said it was an exciting project.

“It’s insane! I’ve never really acted before and even though I was being myself by making music, it was a crazy experience. I’m super proud to be a part of the Blood & Water soundtrack. There’s some dope artists included as well and the series is really made for the youth, which I’m excited about.”

The muso gave fans a glimpse of him on the set of the series on Instagram this week, encouraging fans to watch Blood & Water from next week.