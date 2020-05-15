Skolopad tests negative for Covid-19, describes conditions in hospitals
Entertainer Skolopad, who is also a qualified nurse, is on the frontline of the Covid-19 pandemic and is relieved to share that she has tested negative for the coronavirus after an earlier scare.
The star is a nurse in Bethlehem, Free State, where she has seen first hand the effects of the virus.
She held an Instagram Q&A session with a colleague on Thursday to answer questions about the coronavirus. In it, she also revealed a health scare that had her thinking she had contracted the virus.
Skolopad said that after attending an event in March she fell sick and had many of the Covid-19 symptoms, but was not tested until she developed symptoms again this week.
“Last month I insisted on being tested but they refused. On Monday I told them I had a sore throat and I was isolated,” she said.
Skolopad reassured fans that she was well by sharing her test results on Instagram.
She admitted that she was “scared” that scientists would not be able to find a cure for the virus and doctors would not be able to treat it effectively enough.
“I'm not the expert when it comes to it. I'm still learning and scared that we don't have a solution for it, but wish one day we find a cure. Where or how, I don't know.”
The star has previously spoken about the difficult situation many health workers find themselves in.
“Be strong because things will get better. It may be stormy now, but it never rains forever,” she said in a post of encouragement to fans and fellow health workers last month.