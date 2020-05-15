Skolopad tests negative for Covid-19, describes conditions in hospitals

The star is a nurse in Bethlehem, Free State, where she has seen first hand the effects of the virus.

She held an Instagram Q&A session with a colleague on Thursday to answer questions about the coronavirus. In it, she also revealed a health scare that had her thinking she had contracted the virus.

Skolopad said that after attending an event in March she fell sick and had many of the Covid-19 symptoms, but was not tested until she developed symptoms again this week.

“Last month I insisted on being tested but they refused. On Monday I told them I had a sore throat and I was isolated,” she said.

Skolopad reassured fans that she was well by sharing her test results on Instagram.