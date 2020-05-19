WATCH | AKA spent over R5m on AKA TV show

AKA has lifted the lid on his new online platform AKA TV, revealing how he dropped R5m for a show on the app.

The Supa Mega launched the platform last week which will cost Megacy fans a monthly subscription fee of R49.

In an interview with Ms Cosmo on 5FM YouTube TV channel recently, AKA explained the concept was his way of staying ahead during the lockdown.

"AKA TV was put together without the thought of quarantine or this whole thing happening. It just so happens that you've got to stay prepared and stay ahead of the curve.

"It was something that I've always wanted to do... it just so happened that the whole thing came, and now it looks like I planned this whole thing which I did but I did not plan for it to work out like this."

AKA revealed how he spent serious racks in order to give his fan base the content they deserve, including a show that cost him millions to make.

"We've got another show that we're launching, I can't give you the name of the show right... we've spent about R5m on this show.

"So, it's actual TV production just like a Channel O and MTV Base would do but this time it's on an AKA platform. For me to keep people interested, a TV level quality show is going to be the only way we keep people coming back for more."