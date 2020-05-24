'Isibaya's' Muzi Mthabela dishes on life under lockdown

Isibaya actor Muzi Mthabela has opened up to TshisaLIVE about life under lockdown during the Covid-19 pandemic, admitting that while it has its frustrations, it also has a bright side.

The actor, who is best known for his role as Duma on the hit Mzansi Magic soapie, says the national lockdown to curb the spread of the disease has given him an opportunity to spend quality time with his family and himself.

“It has given me time to reflect on myself and dreams. I feel that it takes a lot of emotional intelligence and spiritual growth to be content with being with yourself and not be busy with normal life.”

He said he found comfort in the Bible passage which taught that many are the plans in a man's heart, but it's God's purpose that prevails.

“By now I'd normally be preparing for my second annual shows, Jobe and The Voice Of Maskandi, but I have faith that God is in control. This distraction is not taking him by surprise and he always has one up his sleeve.”

He said it was good to take a breather sometimes and just be still.

“There's a false perception about artists, or people in the public eye that we are always busy. Maybe it's a picture we have created ourselves, that when you are 'hectic' you are seen as successful. We are not always busy. If anything, we have time because we do not shoot the whole day, every day.”

Isibaya resumed shooting recently ahead of its return to screens, and the star was excited to be back on set.

“Get ready for exciting twists and turns in our storylines. Kusazoshuba strong,” he added.