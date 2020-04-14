TshisaLIVE

Pallance Dladla slams reports he 'dumped' Isibaya

14 April 2020 - 14:00 By Chrizelda Kekana
Actor Pallance Dladla has slammed reports that he disregards his work contracts.
Image: Instagram/Pallance Dladla

Actor Pallance Dladla has come out to strongly dismiss reports that claimed he "dumped" Mzansi Magic show Isibaya.

This after, Sunday World reported that the actor was the latest cast member to "suddenly leave" just weeks after Nomzamo Mbatha and Menzi Ngubane.  

In a statement sent to TshisaLIVE, the actor's manager Wesley Gainer slammed the report.

"I have known and worked with Mr Dladla for many years. I can tell you, together with his team, that he is a mindful actor who deeply respects his work, his peers, the industry at large and its producers. As any actor he is actively pushing the boundaries of his craft by pursuing international work while securing and maintaining local contracts, such as Isibaya."

Wesley admitted that Pallance could have chosen to "give notice" as he explored international opportunities but decided to rather remain on Isibaya while "pursuing other endeavours".

"Of course, Mr Dladla, together with us, could have respectfully put in notice, as per his contract with Isibaya, rather than 'not give notice'. But he didn't do that. Instead, he chose to remain on the project whilst pursuing other endeavours, rather than simply dump the show that he has enjoyed for many years in a dramatic fashion," read part of the statement.

Pallance plays the role of Jabulani Zungu on the award-winning show.

TshisaLIVE's attempts to get comment from Mzansi Magic were unsuccessful at the time of publishing this article. This article will be updated once a reply is received.

Watch him in action below.

Abakhuzeki laba! #Isibaya

