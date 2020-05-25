Gareth Cliff delivers stinging clapback at claims he has 'lost relevance'

Gareth Cliff has clapped back at claims that he has lost relevance after his latest Instagram post quoting former UK prime minister Winston Churchill.

Over the weekend, the controversial former Idols SA judge shared Churchill's 1949 quote “If you destroy a free market you create a black market. If you make ten thousand regulations, you destroy all respect for the law”.

The post was criticised by some of his followers, with one user claiming that Gareth was “constantly posting negative sh** to destroy the morale of the country”.

“You have long ago lost the concept of constructive criticism, and with that all relevance,” she wrote.

Clapping back, Gareth said: “F*** off then. I don’t post for you. What a self-important ball ache you are.”