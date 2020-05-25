Lerato Sengadi opens up about attempted mugging & allegedly being blocked by SAPS on Twitter

Lerato quickly found out on her TL and in her DMs that many other female joggers had been targeted by the same criminals who used the same modus operandi. She then went to the police station, where she opened a case and apparently also found out that the police were already aware of the car and similar crimes had been reported in suburbs such as Sandton.

“We aren't safe, we can't even walk in peace. When I went to the police, they opened a case but were also like, 'oh yeah, this thing is a problem, these guys are doing this'. But I was also like, 'if you guys are aware that this is an ongoing issue, why are you not patrolling these areas'. I mean, there was no police car in sight.”

Lerato was further shocked when she took to Twitter to try to tag the SAPS Twitter account and found that she was "blocked". This was something she didn't understand at all, especially because she couldn't think of a reason they would do that.

“I was just trying to tweet them to be like, 'guys please ... can you please just do something to protect women because these thugs are specifically targeting women, not men.' That is all I was trying to say and that's when I found out I was blocked.

“I don't understand, when or why ... like it's ridiculous. You can't block civilians on a platform that you say you have available for them to communicate with SAPS, that is irresponsible and ridiculous!”