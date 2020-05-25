TshisaLIVE

POLL | Which new AKA song is your fave?

25 May 2020 - 06:56 By Cebelihle Bhengu
AKA's new music continues to dominate on the internet.
Image: Instagram/AKA

After tons of drama and a twar with media personality Sizwe Dhlomo, rapper AKA really owned the weekend as his three new singles, Energy, Monuments and Cross My Heart, dominated online music streaming platforms.

The Supa Mega reveals in Energy that he is in a good space and no longer succumbs to pressure from people who ask when he's dropping new music. He adds that his career is no longer about making hits, but about perfecting his art.

In Monuments, AKA features Yanga Chief and Grandmaster Ready D. He pays tribute to those who inspire him, including basketball player, LeBron James and the late ProKid. The star also shares some pearls of wisdom about influence and gratitude.

Cross My Heart gives fans a glimpse into his relationship and how happy he is with his new bae.

