Fans #PrayForMenziNgubane amid reports of the actor's hospitalisation

There's been an outpouring of well wishes for veteran actor Menzi Ngubane, who has reportedly been admitted to the Charlotte Maxeke Hospital in Johannesburg.

This is according to the Illanga newspaper, which reported that Menzi was admitted to the hospital a few days ago after his health took a nosedive.

"Menzi was admitted in the hospital complaining about feeling well. However, no illness was specified," the newspaper reported, quoting an unidentified source.

Menzi suffered kidney failure and underwent a kidney transplant in 2014. It is unclear if this is related to his most recent hospitalisation.

When contacted for comment by TshisaLIVE, Menzi's wife, Sikelelo Sishuba said she could not comment at this stage as she was currently in a family meeting. She did commit to providing an update later in the day.

This article will be updated when the comment is received.

Meanwhile, Menzi's adoring fans have flooded Twitter under the hashtag #PrayForMenziNgubane with messages to wish him a speedy recovery.