Fans excited for 'Generations' reunion as Rapulana Seiphemo joins 'The Queen'
Fans are excited about the Karabo Moroka, Sbusiso Dhlomo and Tau Mogale small screen reunion! Except on a new show with new names ...
Looks like The Queen is pulling out all the stops for season five and the streets are struggling to stay calm after it announced that Rapulana Seiphemo will be joining the local telenovela as Hector Sebata.
Hector is apparently as corrupt as they come and will be joining the cast as a wolf in sheep’s clothing. His character is a high-ranking police colonel with a penchant for the narcotics trade. The charming and ambitious man is expected to shake things up for the Khoza family.
Rapulana will be joining the telenovela with former Generations colleague, Menzi Ngubane and actress Jessica Nkosi.
Director of M-Net Local Entertainment Channels Nomsa Philiso shared the channel's excitement at all the new additions in a statement sent to TshisaLIVE.
“Mzansi Magic’s The Queen continues to entertain viewers with its star-studded cast and unpredictable plots and twists. Packed with suspense and drama, this is local storytelling at its best.”
Famed actor Rapulana Seiphemo joins Mzansi Magic’s #TheQueenMzansi in it's fifth season! 📺— Mzansi Magic (@Mzansimagic) May 21, 2020
Meanwhile ... Twitter is mainly concerned that The Queen is fast becoming Generations Lite. Although, even they can't deny that a Karabo Moroka, Sbusiso Dhlomo and Tau Mogale small screen reunion is exciting!
Check out some of the reactions.
Tau o lateletxe Karabo Moroka ko The Queen 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/e3pMGotB3h— #TheLordOfTheRadio pat_Masilo 🇿🇦 (@masilo_pat) May 21, 2020