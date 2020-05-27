Ferguson Films wish Menzi Ngubane a speedy recovery ahead of 'The Queen' debut in July

As veteran actor Menzi recovers from a recent health scare, Ferguson Films has shared its excitement to see him on the set of The Queen in July.

On Tuesday, fans woke up to panic after it emerged that Menzi had apparently fallen ill. The actor's family issues a statement, confirming he was at home recuperating and asked fans not to panic.

When contacted for comment, Ferguson Films' show runner, Lauren Nell, told TshisaLIVE they anticipated the veteran actor would start filming on The Queen in July.

“We wish him a speedy recovery and look forward to welcoming him on set soon. We are keeping him and his family in our prayers.”

Menzi's health scare shook many fans who took to Twitter and flooded the TL with an outpouring of well-wishes under the hashtag #PrayForMenziNgubane.

This after Ilanga newspaper reported that he had been hospitalised and was in a critical condition.

However, Menzi's wife Sikie Ngubane slammed the reports.

“I would like to confirm that my husband is receiving family support and recuperating after doctors were concerned about his health.”

The veteran's family said they were concerned that Menzi's condition was exaggerated and urged South Africans to avoid spreading fake news.

“The family is also aware that due to the spread of this inaccurate and unverified news, his fans have even gone as far as sending their messages of his speedy recovery on social media, spawning an unwarranted social media panic. We understand their concerns and support for Menzi, but as the family, we appeal to South Africans to refrain from spreading news that has not been verified and confirmed by the family.”

Sikie concluded by saying they wish to continue as the family to offer her husband the support he needed after his recent visit to the doctors. “It is this visit that has been grossly exaggerated by newspapers and social media users.”