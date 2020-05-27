TshisaLIVE

Ferguson Films wish Menzi Ngubane a speedy recovery ahead of 'The Queen' debut in July

‘Menzi is anticipated to start filming on the set of The Queen in July and we look forward to welcoming him soon’

27 May 2020 - 09:46 By Masego Seemela
Ferguson Films eagerly anticipates Menzi Ngubane's presence on set in July.
Ferguson Films eagerly anticipates Menzi Ngubane's presence on set in July.
Image: Simphiwe Nkwali

As veteran actor Menzi recovers from a recent health scare, Ferguson Films has shared its excitement to see him on the set of The Queen in July.

On Tuesday, fans woke up to panic after it emerged that Menzi had apparently fallen ill. The actor's family issues a statement, confirming he was at home recuperating and asked fans not to panic.

When contacted for comment, Ferguson Films' show runner, Lauren Nell, told TshisaLIVE they anticipated the veteran actor would start filming on The Queen in July.

“We wish him a speedy recovery and look forward to welcoming him on set soon. We are keeping him and his family in our prayers.”

Menzi's health scare shook many fans who took to Twitter and flooded the TL with an outpouring of well-wishes under the hashtag #PrayForMenziNgubane.

This after Ilanga newspaper reported that he had been hospitalised and was in a critical condition.

However, Menzi's wife Sikie Ngubane slammed the reports. 

“I would like to confirm that my husband is receiving family support and recuperating after doctors were concerned about his health.”

The veteran's family said they were concerned that Menzi's condition was exaggerated and urged South Africans to avoid spreading fake news.

“The family is also aware that due to the spread of this inaccurate and unverified news, his fans have even gone as far as sending their messages of his speedy recovery on social media, spawning an unwarranted social media panic. We understand their concerns and support for Menzi, but as the family, we appeal to South Africans to refrain from spreading news that has not been verified and confirmed by the family.”

Sikie concluded by saying they wish to continue as the family to offer her husband the support he needed after his recent visit to the doctors. “It is this visit that has been grossly exaggerated by newspapers and social media users.”

MORE

Menzi Ngubane's wife slams 'grossly exaggerated' reports: My husband is recuperating

Menzi Ngubane's family has assured fans he's on the road to recovery.
TshisaLIVE
23 hours ago

Fans #PrayForMenziNgubane amid reports of the actor's hospitalisation

Prayers are streaming in for veteran actor Menzi Ngubane.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Fans excited for 'Generations' reunion as Rapulana Seiphemo joins 'The Queen'

Fans won't even front! The new cast gives them LIT vibes for 'The Queen' season 5
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

WATCH | SK Khoza confirms he’ll be 'balancing people real quick' on 'The Queen' soon

At least the dynamic duo that is Shaka and Brutus will be returning to the small screen!
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

Most read

  1. ‘The HIV in my body is having a live concert’ - Criselda Kananda on ARVs amid ... TshisaLIVE
  2. AKA gushes over how private his 21-year-old girlfriend is TshisaLIVE
  3. IN MEMES | Dogs & violence - 'Uyajola 99' fans left shook by Eldos episode TshisaLIVE
  4. Gareth Cliff delivers stinging clapback at claims he has 'lost relevance' TshisaLIVE
  5. Khanyi Mbau claps back hard over 'albino comments' TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'If I lose my job, I lose my whole life':Lockdown pushes Uber drivers into ...
"If I lose my job, I lose my whole life":Lockdown pushes Uber drivers into ...
X