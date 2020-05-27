DJ Warras: Alcohol isn't a problem unless people abuse it!
In his view, smoking is also apparently not as big of an issue as it's been made out to be ...
DJ Warras weighed in on the raging debate that has dominated ever since President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that alcohol could be sold during level 3 of the lockdown.
The DJ took to Twitter to share his opinion on the decision which has split the country. Warras believes that alcohol and the sale of alcohol are not problems but rather the abuse of alcohol is the real issue.
“Alcohol is not a problem. The industry employs thousands of people. The sale of alcohol contributes billions in taxes, but the abuse of alcohol is and has always been a problem in communities and homes — rich and poor.”
Alcohol is not a problem. The industry employs thousands of people. The sale of alcohol contributes Billions in taxes, BUT THE ABUSE OF ALCOHOL is and has always been a problem in communities and homes - rich and poor. How do we solve this? Do we ban alcohol forever ?— Warras (@Shady_Lurker) May 26, 2020
The DJ also recently shared his take on the continued ban on the sale of cigarettes under lockdown.
Responding to an article about the research WHO has conducted with regard to smoking and its effect on the global pandemic of Covid-19, the DJ claimed that the research was weak and should not be entertained. Warras reasoned that the rationale in the research actually undermined the intelligence of human beings.
“The smoking research is weak. The fact that news outlets even entertain it is sad. The rationale is an insult to our intelligence. We have lost 300 million [rand] so far. Klaar! Cigarettes could have been further taxed for example, from day 1 — that tax would cover the cost of SANDF,” he said.
Warras went on to say that, in his perspective, “The benefit the tax on cigarettes would have brought far outweighs 'the health risk' story we’re being fed.”
Read the rest of his thread below:
The benefit the tax on cigarettes would have brought far outweighs “the health risk” story we’re being fed. Why? BECAUSE 99% OF SMOKERS ARE STILL SMOKING!!! So what are they achieving with the ban? Besides losing money - a lot of money. 🤷🏼♀️ https://t.co/ZyVFp1bdOO— Warras (@Shady_Lurker) May 25, 2020
And don’t get me wrong - I am on the boat. I want as many lives saved as possible and I am for the cause.... BUT when we are being treated like we are stupid. Like we can’t think for ourselves, can’t read understand and draw conclusions - what must happen?— Warras (@Shady_Lurker) May 25, 2020
We know that - it’s a risk we’re prepared to take. Lots of things give u cancer. It’s like Unprotected Sex gives u HIV.... 🤷🏼♀️ it’s a maybe lots of people are prepared to accept. https://t.co/VqNyHKwRaL— Warras (@Shady_Lurker) May 26, 2020