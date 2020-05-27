DJ Warras: Alcohol isn't a problem unless people abuse it!

The DJ also recently shared his take on the continued ban on the sale of cigarettes under lockdown.

Responding to an article about the research WHO has conducted with regard to smoking and its effect on the global pandemic of Covid-19, the DJ claimed that the research was weak and should not be entertained. Warras reasoned that the rationale in the research actually undermined the intelligence of human beings.

“The smoking research is weak. The fact that news outlets even entertain it is sad. The rationale is an insult to our intelligence. We have lost 300 million [rand] so far. Klaar! Cigarettes could have been further taxed for example, from day 1 — that tax would cover the cost of SANDF,” he said.

Warras went on to say that, in his perspective, “The benefit the tax on cigarettes would have brought far outweighs 'the health risk' story we’re being fed.”

