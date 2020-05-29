AKA responds to fans giving him props for loving his bae boldly: Thank you, she’s a flame
There’s no doubt that rapper AKA is head-over-heels in love and his fans are ecstatic that despite two failed public relationships he’s still able to express his love for his girl proudly.
The rapper posted another picture of his 21-year-old girlfriend on his Instagram and the Megacy flooded his page with praise over her beauty and just how proud they were of AKA for loving her boldly.
The Mega was obviously flattered. He thanked one of his fans and said it wasn’t hard to show his lady off because she’s a flame.
Even though AKA has made it clear that his girl is super private, he hasn’t been private about his feels for her. Not only has AKA tweeted about how she makes him feel but he’s included her and their love in his music.
In one of the latest singles he dropped, Cross My Heart, the rapper reiterates that moghel knows just how he wants and needs to be loved. AKA uses the mid-tempo, nice vibe song to give a bit of a shout-out to his 21-year-old girlfriend for the positive energy she gives him.
“I've been thinking 'bout you every twenty-one days/ It's kinda ironic twenty-one is your age/ I needed somebody who can give me my space”.
Don’t you just love it when love wins?