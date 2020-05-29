AKA responds to fans giving him props for loving his bae boldly: Thank you, she’s a flame

There’s no doubt that rapper AKA is head-over-heels in love and his fans are ecstatic that despite two failed public relationships he’s still able to express his love for his girl proudly.

The rapper posted another picture of his 21-year-old girlfriend on his Instagram and the Megacy flooded his page with praise over her beauty and just how proud they were of AKA for loving her boldly.

The Mega was obviously flattered. He thanked one of his fans and said it wasn’t hard to show his lady off because she’s a flame.