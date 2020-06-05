Lerato Mvelase: Alcohol is used as a barometer of success among my people
Actress and TV presenter Lerato Mvelase has expressed her heartbreak at people's relationship with alcohol, claiming it has ruined the black community and is used as “a barometer of success”.
As the country continues to debate the unbanning of alcohol under lockdown level 3 and its effects, the Seng'khatele presenter took to Instagram to share her thoughts.
“Alcohol is used as a barometer of success among my people. Alcohol used for centuries to deteriorate the thinking of my people,” Lerato began.
She explained how it broke her heart to see what damage alcohol continued to do in her community. She added that the disregard alcoholics have for their families' welfare is among many other problems brought about by alcohol.
“Black people don’t take care of their children, but you see them drinking. Black people are hungry, but you see them drinking. Black people need good education, but you see them drinking.
“If you are depressed. If you are unhappy with your life, your relationship, your children. Fix your life sober so you can drink for leisure and pleasure. We get drunk while they get enriched, they plan and steal. Alcohol is killing my people,” Lerato said.
As the conversations around #BlackLivesMatter continue around the world, Lerato localised her activism, calling for people to do better.
View this post on Instagram
Good morning ☕️Black women hate other black women, black men hate other black men. We think we are different, we are better. Black men hate black women and black women hate black men. The idea of divide and conquer reigns in black societies. Culturalism makes us disrespect and look down on other cultures. The idea behind umphathi makes black people fear other black people. The idea of ngi’ndoda makes black men not see and hear black women. Empowering a black woman so we never see the importance of being with a black man, making a black man feel unworthy. Black women spending most of their time competing over looks and attention from men. Black men spending money drinking and doing all they can to sleep with girls old enough to be their daughters/nieces. Black children learning from us that money, sex, beauty and alcohol makes one relevant, popular, respected, followed, liked. Mvelinqangi sicela ubuhlakani kuwena. Amakhanya amnyama Ayashabalala, amadoda ashiya amakhaya, omama basala neyingane. Black people don’t know how royal we are🤴🏾👸🏾 we teach cleanliness, we share knowledge, we build homes, we cook good food, we pray, we are welcoming, our men are strong and our women even stronger. The concept of Ubuntu is spoken of world wide but they KILL us 💔💔💔 by teaching us to hate ourselves. The melanin in our hair, in our chocolate skin and in our eyes, for we are now trying to look like them while they pay thousands so they look like us.The sun was made for us for we glow under it oozing energy, strength, healing, warmth and life ❤️#blacklivesmatter #black #blackculture #blackculturematters #africanspirituality matters🙏🏾 #tobedeleted