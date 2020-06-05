Lerato Mvelase: Alcohol is used as a barometer of success among my people

Actress and TV presenter Lerato Mvelase has expressed her heartbreak at people's relationship with alcohol, claiming it has ruined the black community and is used as “a barometer of success”.

As the country continues to debate the unbanning of alcohol under lockdown level 3 and its effects, the Seng'khatele presenter took to Instagram to share her thoughts.

“Alcohol is used as a barometer of success among my people. Alcohol used for centuries to deteriorate the thinking of my people,” Lerato began.

She explained how it broke her heart to see what damage alcohol continued to do in her community. She added that the disregard alcoholics have for their families' welfare is among many other problems brought about by alcohol.

“Black people don’t take care of their children, but you see them drinking. Black people are hungry, but you see them drinking. Black people need good education, but you see them drinking.

“If you are depressed. If you are unhappy with your life, your relationship, your children. Fix your life sober so you can drink for leisure and pleasure. We get drunk while they get enriched, they plan and steal. Alcohol is killing my people,” Lerato said.

As the conversations around #BlackLivesMatter continue around the world, Lerato localised her activism, calling for people to do better.