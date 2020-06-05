Babes Wodumo's management slams 'cocaine' accusations during viral Instagram Live video

Gqom artist Babes Wodumo's team have vehemently denied allegations that the musician was seen taking drugs during an emotionally charged Instagram Live interview on Thursday night.

Babes topped the Twitter trends list on Friday, after a video of her breaking down during an interview with socialite Tha, from reality show Kwa MaMkhize Fame, went viral.

Shortly after a tearful Babes disconnected from Instagram Live, Tha also burst into tears and insinuated that she had allegedly taken cocaine in front of him and viewers.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Babes' sister and PR manager Nondumiso Simelane strongly denied the accusations.

“If you saw the Live, you will also testify. Everyone who watched the Live didn't see any cocaine so that is the answer. Just so we are clear, regarding the cocaine story, there was no cocaine in sight and viewers of that live also said as much.”

In the viral video, which was done on Babes' boyfriend and fellow musician, Mampintsha's Instagram Stories, the Wololo hitmaker struggled to fight back tears as she opened up about the pain of being judged by people who know nothing about her.

She spoke about the pressure she has been under and how people had apparently dismissed her personal issues and written her off. Shortly after Babes had disconnected from the live chat, Tha claimed he had just seen her taking cocaine and that she would never change.

Nondumiso said she had no idea why Tha would say something like this about Babes.

“As for Tha saying that, you will have to ask him why he said that, because that's on him. We don't know anything about the cocaine that Tha apparently saw ... ask him, maybe he'll answer. You never know, sometimes you think you saw something and it turned out to be nothing or maybe he had his own motives ... We don't know,” she said.

Nondumiso went on to admit that Babes was under the influence of alcohol.

“Babes is okay. The only thing you saw and she also admitted to was that she was busy drinking. She has her Savanna or whatever. She even said during the live, 'Ey guys I am drinking.' But there was no cocaine, that's it,” Nondumiso said.

Several attempts by TshisaLIVE to get comment from Tha on the allegations were unsuccessful at the time of publishing this article.