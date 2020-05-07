Lerato Mvelase: If you don’t like women and intentionally hurt them, you're not my kind of woman

Actress Lerato Mvelase has a low tolerance level for women who intentionally hurt other women.

She blames this behaviour on an underlying issue within themselves, which she says they need to deal with so that they can heal.

The songstress shared her views on Instagram, addressing the types of women she chooses not to associates with:

"The ones who make the other woman uncomfortable because you want her man or she is pretty or has a job you wish you had.

"Those women who are bullies and think their beauty, money and positions should be feared and worshipped.