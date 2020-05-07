Lerato Mvelase: If you don’t like women and intentionally hurt them, you're not my kind of woman
Actress Lerato Mvelase has a low tolerance level for women who intentionally hurt other women.
She blames this behaviour on an underlying issue within themselves, which she says they need to deal with so that they can heal.
The songstress shared her views on Instagram, addressing the types of women she chooses not to associates with:
"The ones who make the other woman uncomfortable because you want her man or she is pretty or has a job you wish you had.
"Those women who are bullies and think their beauty, money and positions should be feared and worshipped.
"Those women who belittle the educated, beautiful, monied and independent.
"Those that expect their friends to not like the other woman just because they don’t like them.
"Those that find it easier to forgive men but can never forgive their female friends (for stupid fights)."
Then she let them have it: "Maybe, just maybe, you are an unhappy, unhealthy human who needs to sort herself out. Deal and heal, sisi."
Just weeks ago, Lerato caused a stir on the socials when she shared a post saying that "not all baby mamas have drama", adding that "some of them have degrees, good jobs, work hard, never complain and simply get on with raising their kids".
While her comments divided fans, Lerato explained that her post was not meant to disrespect single moms who don't have degrees or are unemployed; only those who were "bad single moms" who are unappreciative and use their kids against their baby daddy.
"The whole idea is for us single moms to celebrate ourselves - because we are doing an amazing job. Some thought if you don't have a degree, if you don't work hard and if you complain, you are not a good mom," she said.
"If I have to say moms that are unemployed, don't have degrees and those who complain are not good mothers, I would be disrespecting my own mother. I was raised by a single mom who struggled for a very long time to raise me and support my education."