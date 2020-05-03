WATCH | Lerato Mvelase clears the air: I celebrate all single moms - with or without degrees
Actress Lerato Mvelase has cleared the air on her comments about single mothers, after sparking a fierce debate on the topic this week.
Lerato caused a stir when she shared a post on her Instagram saying that not all baby mamas have drama. She said some of them have degrees, good jobs, work hard, never complain and simply get on with raising their kids.
"Raise your hands - these are my type of mamas and today I choose you," she said.
While her comments divided fans, the star returned to the platform to explain that her post was not meant to disrespect single moms who don't have degrees or are unemployed.
"The whole idea is for us single moms to celebrate ourselves - because we are doing an amazing job. Some thought if you don't have a degree, if you don't work hard and if you complain, you are not a good mom," she said.
She said her own mother struggled with some of these difficulties while raising her.
"If I have to say moms that are unemployed, don't have degrees and those who complain are not good mothers, I would be disrespecting my own mother. I was raised by a single mom who struggled for a very long time to raise me and support my education.
"She did it with the little bit that she had, but she did it. I guess it's because of the values that she passed on to me that I can be the single mom that I am, without looking down on anybody who parents differently."
Lerato said people should be allowed to raise their kids how they feel, adding that she chooses to be a single mom who doesn't complain.
"I was just making a reference to myself and other moms that are like me. It's not like when you do anything different from what I'm doing, you are a bad mom. I don't know your situation.
"I don't know what you are going through every morning and I don't know what makes you make the choices that you have made," she added, warning against "bad single moms" who are unappreciative and use their kids against their baby daddy.