WATCH | Lerato Mvelase clears the air: I celebrate all single moms - with or without degrees

Actress Lerato Mvelase has cleared the air on her comments about single mothers, after sparking a fierce debate on the topic this week.

Lerato caused a stir when she shared a post on her Instagram saying that not all baby mamas have drama. She said some of them have degrees, good jobs, work hard, never complain and simply get on with raising their kids.

"Raise your hands - these are my type of mamas and today I choose you," she said.

While her comments divided fans, the star returned to the platform to explain that her post was not meant to disrespect single moms who don't have degrees or are unemployed.

"The whole idea is for us single moms to celebrate ourselves - because we are doing an amazing job. Some thought if you don't have a degree, if you don't work hard and if you complain, you are not a good mom," she said.