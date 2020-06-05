TshisaLIVE

Maps Maponyane weighs in on ANC's 'Black Friday' anti-racism campaign

05 June 2020 - 10:00 By Kyle Zeeman
SA has its own issues to address, says Maps Maponyane.
SA has its own issues to address, says Maps Maponyane.
Image: Supplied.

Businessman and media personality Maps Maponyane has weighed in on the ANC's decision to launch an anti-racism campaign in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter protests in America.

The ruling party will on Friday launch “Black Friday”, showing its support for those marching against the death of George Floyd.

George died after a policeman put his knee on George's neck for minutes during an altercation last week.

ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte said the Black Friday campaign includes a call for all South Africans to wear black every Friday in a show of support in the fight against racism around the world.

“The USA, and its African American community in particular, has played a critical role in our own struggle against the institutionalised racism of apartheid. Today, we must as a nation add our voices in solidarity to their call: that black lives matter.”

The decision has split opinions.

While some welcomed the move, many slammed the organisation. They listed the names of those who had died under lockdown, allegedly at the hands of SA police, and claimed the party first needed to deal with police brutality in SA.

Maps took to Twitter to add his thoughts on the decision, pointing out that SA has its own issues that need to addressed.

“We have a pretty dirty house here too. Not sure why we're just stepping over it thinking it's going to clean itself up, instead of actively attending to it,” he wrote.

Comedian and TV presenter Siv Ngesi added his outrage at the campaign, labelling the party a “bunch of jokes”.

MORE

DJ Warras, Maps Maponyane and other celebs slam school reopening U-turn

The streets were angry with the decision.
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

Maps Maponyane on the high increase in Covid-19 cases

‘You can’t help but feel a bit anxious with these rapidly rising numbers and easing of the lockdown about to take place’
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Maps shares chat with friend who tested positive for Covid-19

"I am going to be chatting to my friend Ledi who has tested positive for the coronavirus."
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Most read

  1. Inside Vuyo Ngcukana's surprise dinner with bae TshisaLIVE
  2. AKA responds to fans giving him props for loving his bae boldly: Thank you, ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Inside the Prince Kaybee vs DJ Black Coffee twar! TshisaLIVE
  4. IN MEMES | 'The River' fans are going crazy over the Lindiwe vs Zolani war! TshisaLIVE
  5. Ferguson Films wish Menzi Ngubane a speedy recovery ahead of 'The Queen' debut ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Turning water into sanitiser: Joburg NPO's innovative use of water purification ...
Back to 'new normal' school for Joburg private school
X