Ann Malinga does her bit for front line workers during lockdown

Ann Malinga, wife of late music producer and singer Robbie Malinga, is giving back to those fighting Covid-19 on the front line, donating bouquets of flowers to essential workers.

Ann told TshisaLIVE that the reason for her donation was to say thank you to all those putting their lives and their families at risk to save the nation.

“I was looking at ways to give back during these dark times by spreading joy to our essential workers who work hard.”

Ma says hundreds of health care workers are on the front line, working nonstop since the pandemic began and her aim is to give hope and shed light of kindness to the essential workers serving us in ways that are not easily recognised.

“I just want to say we are not with them during these dark times, but they are not alone,” she said.”