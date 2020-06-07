Ann Malinga does her bit for front line workers during lockdown
Ann Malinga, wife of late music producer and singer Robbie Malinga, is giving back to those fighting Covid-19 on the front line, donating bouquets of flowers to essential workers.
Ann told TshisaLIVE that the reason for her donation was to say thank you to all those putting their lives and their families at risk to save the nation.
“I was looking at ways to give back during these dark times by spreading joy to our essential workers who work hard.”
Ma says hundreds of health care workers are on the front line, working nonstop since the pandemic began and her aim is to give hope and shed light of kindness to the essential workers serving us in ways that are not easily recognised.
“I just want to say we are not with them during these dark times, but they are not alone,” she said.”
Ann reflected on how the Covid-19 pandemic has affected her florist business and admits that she had no choice but to put things on hold and think out of the box.
“Besides the business being put on hold, losing some of the business opportunities as most corporations are cutting costs due to Covid-19. I had to 'think on my feet' for an alternative to fill the financial gap I’m now faced with. I had to become innovative, creative and proactive when it comes to my finances.”
Luckily the lockdown has not affected her too much socially, as she is used to being at home.
“I don’t go out a lot, I spend a lot of my time at home reading a lot, doing research on projects that I’m working on. I also do activities with my children and sleep as much as I can.”
She suggested that the government should provide workers with proper PPE so that they are not exposed to the virus.
“They also need support and gratitude from us because they are dealing with a monster that they don't know, she added.