Fans want Jub Jub to come fix 'Skeem Saam' cheater Kwaito

Skeem Saam fans are quarter to calling Jub Jub and the Uyajola crew to come sort out Kwaito and his cheating ways.

Just months after dribbling both Glenda and Lizzy until they were dizzy, Kwaito is back for round two and still giving people headaches.

Fans will remember how Kwaito sidelined poor Glenda. Sis even turned down a huge international scholarship just so she could be closer to him, only for dude to date his “friend”, Lizzy?

Well, there was another twist in the tale this week when Glenda and Kwaito shared a passionate kiss in her apartment.

Suddenly all those old feels were back and Lizzy seemed to be relegated to side chick status.

Fans were shooketh at the turn of events and flooded social media with reactions.

While some hailed Kwaito as “leadership”, others believed only Jub Jub could save the situation.