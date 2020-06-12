Fans want Jub Jub to come fix 'Skeem Saam' cheater Kwaito
Skeem Saam fans are quarter to calling Jub Jub and the Uyajola crew to come sort out Kwaito and his cheating ways.
Just months after dribbling both Glenda and Lizzy until they were dizzy, Kwaito is back for round two and still giving people headaches.
Fans will remember how Kwaito sidelined poor Glenda. Sis even turned down a huge international scholarship just so she could be closer to him, only for dude to date his “friend”, Lizzy?
Well, there was another twist in the tale this week when Glenda and Kwaito shared a passionate kiss in her apartment.
Suddenly all those old feels were back and Lizzy seemed to be relegated to side chick status.
Fans were shooketh at the turn of events and flooded social media with reactions.
While some hailed Kwaito as “leadership”, others believed only Jub Jub could save the situation.
I need someone to report Glenda & Kwaito to Uyajola99 #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/YeBMhzEwi3— 🐾YouTube: Nkemzy Wemzy🐾 (@_nkemelo_23) June 11, 2020
Kwaito has to decide who is it going to be #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/DwSVTtAyyu— Tsulofelo (@tsulofelo) June 11, 2020
#skeemsaam Kwaito want to sleep with both Glenda and Lizzy,just like he did last time.....someone call Jub jub for Kwaito pic.twitter.com/vUrbh6UqhI— Mitchelle Karoro (@mitchellekaroro) June 11, 2020
What's happening with Glenda and Kwaito is proof that a main chick can be reshuffled in to a side chick #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/oQdfvHP88T— K U L A N I (@kulanicool) June 11, 2020
Kwaito doesn't know this guy😂😂 #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/LuikVAUn9o— Legendary Tar MD (@tar_legendary) June 10, 2020
Kwaito turned Main Chick to a Side Chick #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/fXFnhRN7w1— Mpho Msiza (Mrholozi) (@Mpho_Blackstone) June 11, 2020
Byanong Kwaito is boss.— 👑Mokgatlha_Kween💜🇿🇦 (@Mmabodiba_) June 11, 2020
Lizzy was side when Glenda was Main. Now Lizzy is main while Glenda becomes side.😉😂#SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/69ikyA1J6E
Kwaito : Perform for me— IG: ReshMowa (@ReshMowa) June 11, 2020
Glenda: #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/WwMW4JvKdR
Like if think Jub Jub should have Kwaito on #Uyajola99 #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/DjabwY9fyo— nkosana lekotjolo (@nkosanap) June 10, 2020