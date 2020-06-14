Zakes Bantwini postpones online music concert in support of #BlackLivesMatter

Zakes Bantwini is known for spreading happiness and hope with his hits, but the star has decided to keep the music silent in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement.

Zakes, like many of us, has watched protests across the world in response to the murder of George Floyd.

George's death shone the spotlight on police brutality in SA, and the death of Collins Khosa and others.

Instead of just speaking out about the problem, Zakes decided to show his support for the protests by postponing his weekly online Love, Light and Music Session concert series.

“Mourning the death of Collins Khosa and other fellow Africans at the hands of the police and army. I’m postponing my Love, Light and Music Session," he said in a statement.