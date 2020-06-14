TshisaLIVE

Zakes Bantwini postpones online music concert in support of #BlackLivesMatter

14 June 2020 - 12:00 By Nonhlanhla Msibi
Zakes Bantwini is mourning the death of Collins Khosa and other Africans who allegedly died at the hands of soldiers and police officers.
Image: Jessica Levitt

Zakes Bantwini is known for spreading happiness and hope with his hits, but the star has decided to keep the music silent in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement.

Zakes, like many of us, has watched protests across the world in response to the murder of George Floyd.

George's death shone the spotlight on police brutality in SA, and the death of Collins Khosa and others.

Instead of just speaking out about the problem, Zakes decided to show his support for the protests by postponing his weekly online Love, Light and Music Session concert series.

“Mourning the death of Collins Khosa and other fellow Africans at the hands of the police and army. I’m postponing my Love, Light and Music Session," he said in a statement.

#blacklivesmatter

Many South African celebrities, including Nomzamo Mbatha, have shared their outrage about the deaths.

Speaking about George's death, Nomzamo wrote on Instagram:  “I’ll never forget his voice and plea. A part of me was wishing I didn’t see that video, but to look away is to deny. We must witness the pain to know just how we are seen. Unseen."

