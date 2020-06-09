Ayanda Thabethe to trolls: You can’t support #BLM and also spread hate

Ayanda's tweets come at the height of many personalties being trolled on the socials since the beginning of the lockdown with hashtags that want many celebrities to “fall”.

One celeb who recently came under scrutiny for her comments on xenophobia was actress Pearl Thusi.

Pearl, who's been vocal about the recent protests in America over the killing of George Floyd, shared how she would not limit herself to borders that were drawn by colonisers.

Taking to Twitter, Pearl wrote, “Killing African nationals that reside in SA is something I will never defend. Defending borders drawn by colonisers will never be something I limit myself with.”

While many defended her, others believed Pearl was coming from a place of “privilege” and “incited violence”.

They also claimed that foreigners brought crime to the country, and spawned the hashtag #PearlThusiMustFall.

However, with her name making it on the trends list, Pearl still remained unshaken by trolls, telling them she still stands up against violence against her African brothers and sisters.

In a tweet, Pearl wrote, “If falling means standing up against violence against fellow Africans. Then I will fall proudly. If making my country proud means turning my back on the misdirected anger that has spilt the blood of fellow Africans. Then I will never make her proud.”