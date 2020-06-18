Thapelo Mokoena heartbroken by dad Mike Mokoena’s death: 'You can rest now'

Actor Thapelo Mokoena and his family are mourning the death of his father, veteran football administrator Mike Mokoena, who died on Wednesday.

The actor expressed his heartbreak on social media and also thanked his father for a well-lived life and all the memories.

“I’ve been dreading this day coming for a long time now. You put up a good fight with this cancer. Thank you for life. Thank you for the years. You can rest now. You also chose to leave on your son’s birthday.”

“Lala kahle Mokoena. Thank You ... Oh Man ..." he said adding broken heart emojis.

Thapelo's father was one of the founding members of the National Soccer League (NSL). Premier Soccer League (PSL) chairman Irvin Khoza confirmed the death of the long-serving Free State Stars chairman on Wednesday morning.

“Our prayers are with the Mokoena family‚ especially it's mariach Ausi Joyce Mokoena who has been a pillar of strength that propped Bra Mike up over the years‚” Khoza said in a statement.

Read the full statement from PSL below: