Rob Van Vuuren apologises for doing blackface: 'I am deeply ashamed'

Queen Sono actor Rob Van Vuuren has issued a public apology for doing blackface in a 2013 Leon Schuster film, expressing profound regret over his past decision.

This after the ripple effect from the #BlackLivesMatter movement saw streaming services like Showmax temporarily remove Schuster films as they review their racial insensitivity, as reported by Netwerk 24.

The actor said he was "deeply ashamed", and that even though he wishes he could say he didn't know better, he actually knew what blackface was and what it meant.

"There is no easy way to say this. In 2013 I did blackface in a Leon Schuster movie. I am deeply ashamed about this fact and very sorry for the hurt it has caused. I wish I could say I didn't know any better at the time, but the truth is that I did."

Rob said at the time, he made excuses for himself and justified his actions to himself using "facts" to convince himself he did blackface from "a place of love and respect."

"I made all sorts of excuses for myself at the time to justify doing it. I pointed to the diversity of the demographics of Leon's audience. I argued that his work was most powerful when it exposed white hypocrisy in the 'rainbow nation' and revealed the fears and anxieties of a white minority unwilling to relinquish its privilege. I convinced myself that any of the characters I portrayed would be from a place of love and respect."