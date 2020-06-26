Thickleeyonce won over her 'crush' Ndumiso of Black Diamond

One of the cutest interactions on Twitter took place on Thursday night after Thickleeyonce confessed she has a huge crush on one half of the Blaq Diamond duo, Ndumiso Mdletshe, and proceeded to shoot her shot.

Thickleeyonce could no longer keep her crush to herself, and decided to share with her followers.

"Why do I have a crush on Blaq Diamond? Send help," she said.

She first had to clarify which member of Blaq Diamond she was crushing on because, like many other peeps, she thought Blaq Diamond was one guy. Kante, there's two guys, namely Ndumiso and Sphelele Dunywa.

"Kante, it’s two people. Why didn’t I know this? I was wondering why the other guy is always with him. I thought it was his bestie. My bad, I have a crush on the one with the locks. He’s cute," she clarified.