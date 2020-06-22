Skeem Saam's Mogau Motlhatswi weighs in on #MenAreTrash vs #NotAllMen

After attracting some backlash, Mogau explain what informed her view.

"To be clear, no, this does not mean I think there is any excuse for a man, especially a black man (because I expect greatness from black men) to harm a woman or a child in any way!

"All I’m saying is take the time to look at the good men around you even though they might not be perfect. Look at them and think about the good they have done for you and other women and children. Look at them and realise the trauma that comes with being a black man in this world, I’m not saying it’s worse than being a black woman. I still think being a black woman is worse, but their struggles are not easy\," she said.

Magau said there was a war against black love, particularly the healthy, thriving kind. She pleaded with people not to let all the bad bury the good men who exist.

"There is a silent war against black women and black men being in happy and healthy relationships, in safe relationships. All I ask is that you remind the good black men around your that you know they are not the predators, but also tell them how they can help. The good ones will listen and soon they will have the strength and courage to do more for other women outside of their circles. Don’t get too angry with them when they don’t understand our struggles, but keep trying and telling them how they can help. Black people won’t win any fight without each other. Let’s start reminding ourselves of that cold fact."