J'Something remembers his late father
Musician and chef J'Something has penned a heartfelt message to his late father, opening up about how his dad was often absent and “disconnected” while he was still alive.
Posting a picture of his pops on Instagram for Father's Day, the Mi Casa frontman expressed how much he still misses him. He said he wished his father could have seen how good he is at being a dad and a husband.
He admitted that his father wasn't present in his life and often caused heartache, but said he worked hard to provide for his family.
“My father often broke my mother’s heart and she struggled with depression and paranoia. I grew up disconnected from him but longed for him in secret. The older I became, all I wanted was for him to cheer me on, to be the role model a father should be, to be present ... he wasn't.”
J said his dad was still far from being a monster and advised other dads not to shy away from being expressive fathers to their families. He encouraged them to always shower their wives and kids with love, hugs and kisses.
“Don’t ever shy away from being an expressive father - always shower your wife and kids with love, hugs, kisses, and be vulnerable with them.
“It’s never too late to be present.”
