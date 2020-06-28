J'Something remembers his late father

TshisaLIVE

J'Something has encouraged other fathers not to shy away from showing affection.
Image: Via Instagram

Musician and chef J'Something has penned a heartfelt message to his late father, opening up about how his dad was often absent and “disconnected” while he was still alive.

Posting a picture of his pops on Instagram for Father's Day, the Mi Casa frontman expressed how much he still misses him. He said he wished his father could have seen how good he is at being a dad and a husband.

He admitted that his father wasn't present in his life and often caused heartache, but said he worked hard to provide for his family.

“My father often broke my mother’s heart and she struggled with depression and paranoia. I grew up disconnected from him but longed for him in secret. The older I became, all I wanted was for him to cheer me on, to be the role model a father should be, to be present ... he wasn't.”

J said his dad was still far from being a monster and advised other dads not to shy away from being expressive fathers to their families. He encouraged them to always shower their wives and kids with love, hugs and kisses.

“Don’t ever shy away from being an expressive father - always shower your wife and kids with love, hugs, kisses, and be vulnerable with them.

“It’s never too late to be present.”

Today has been such an awesome day. Been spoilt here at home rotten!😍 _ This is my dad and I... I must’ve been 5/6! He passed away and today as I celebrate Father’s Day I really wish he could’ve seen how good I am at being a father, a husband, and a man. I know there must be so many of us guys today that either don’t have our dads, dislike our dads, or are apart from our fathers due to distance. _ My fathers wasn’t present, was extremely hard working and he was dam good at what he did. He often broke my mother’s heart and struggled from depression and paranoia. I grew up disconnected from him but longed for him in secret! The older I became all I wanted was for him to cheer me on, to be the role model a father should be, to be present ... _ he wasn’t. _ Now before you go thinking my dad was a monster, he was far from that! He was and will always be a hero to me. He did however struggle to be a father ... but I know he struggled because he himself had a father that never showed him love, never hugged him, always excluded him, and did not show any affection. _ A couple of things I wish to leave with us men, more specifically to my people that are dads! I hope you get celebrated endlessly, I hope that you able to show the world the glory behind being a man! _ Don’t ever shy away from being an expressive father, shower your wife and kids with love, hugs, kisses, and be vulnerable with them ... It’s never too late to be present! Big hugs, J _ And a shout out to the incredible fathers I know personally ... you guys are all phenomenal fathers and together we will shape a whole new generation of kids that pass on the baton of love!

