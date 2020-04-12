Recipes to help you emerge from lockdown with a healthy body, happy heart
12 April 2020 - 00:00
Celebrity chefs are sharing tips for healthy eating during lockdown.
Mogau Seshoene, author of The Lazy Makoti's Guide to the Kitchen, has been inundated with requests for advice. She told the Sunday Times her game-changer tip was to shun unhealthy food from the get-go when laying in supplies...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.