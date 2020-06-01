TshisaLIVE

Mi Casa calls on SA government to protect black lives amid protests in America

The group listed people who have died in SA recently, allegedly at the hands of police and military

01 June 2020 - 15:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Mi Casa have expressed their support for the #BlackLivesMatter movement.
Image: Instagram/J Something

While the killing of George Floyd has sparked outrage around the world, Mi Casa have shared the names of those allegedly killed at the hands of SA police and army and called on the government to protect black lives in South Africa.

Former US police officer Derek Chauvin was charged with murder and manslaughter after a video of him pinning George down by his neck went viral last week.

In the video, George can be heard groaning and repeatedly telling the officer, “I can't breathe”. Two other officers helped hold George down, while another stood nearby with his eyes on bystanders.

George died in hospital shortly after the incident.

His death sparked outrage globally and protests across America under the banner of #BlackLivesMatter.

Mi Casa shared their anger at the death and listed the names of those of who had allegedly died as a result of police brutality in SA.

The list included Collins Khosa, Adane Emmanuel, Petrus Miggels and Sibusiso Amos who died after encounters with law enforcement officers during lockdown.

“Recently the world has come to a halt because of a virus. When will it come to a halt because of the brutality, hunger, racism?” the group asked.

They said having a voice comes with “responsibility of knowing the power behind that” and said they could not do much at the moment but bring things to light.

“These names you see here are not just names, these are people killed by those we've entrusted to protect us. To the leaders of our country — stand, speak up and take action. This cannot continue. We have so much to lose if we break the unity we have so long worked to build!”

They said that greed and classism was hurting the human race and we needed to introspect.

