WATCH | Mzansi applauds five SA stars for flying the flag in Beyoncé’s new film #BlackIsKing
Connie Chiume, Nandi Madida, Nyaniso Dzedze, Warren Masemola and Moonchild Sanelly all have a "proud and bold love" for Africa
Mzansi has been in celebration mode since news of Beyoncé's upcoming album, #BlackisKing, emerged and it was revealed that five SA stars are featured in the pro-black film.
Connie Chiume, Nandi Madida, Nyaniso Dzedze, Warren Masemola and My Power collaborator Moonchild Sanelly feature in the much-anticipated film, and Mzansi loves to see it.
All the Mzansi stars included in the video have a "bold and proud" love for Africa in common, and we have all the receipts.
Veteran actress Connie not only represented SA in Black Panther, but has been doing the most to show what Mzansi has to offer for more than three decades.
Warren has professed his love for the continent many times on his socials, and Nyaniso has participated in debates and conversations around what the modern African man looks like.
Both Moonchild and Nandi have also done their bit to showcase their pride in their Africaness through their style, fashion, music and other artistic expressions.
Black Is King is written, directed and executive produced by Beyoncé. The visual album inspired by The Lion King will be coming to the Disney Plus streaming service on July 31.
The film is based on the music of The Lion King: The Gift, released last year in conjunction with the Disney pic, and stars the album’s featured artists and special guest appearances. The Beyoncé-produced album features Childish Gambino, Kendrick Lamar, Jay-Z, Blue Ivy Carter and Jessie Reyez, among others, as well as African artists including Wizkid, Shatta Wale, Burna Boy, Busiswa and Moonchild.
The amazing one-minute trailer has been on replay for most of us, and of course it's mainly to see our own #BlackMagic shine.
Watch the trailer and read Beyoncé's full love letter below.
I typically keep comments short and sweet, but I just watched the trailer with my family and I’m excited. 🎶please don’t get me hype🎶🤪 “Black Is King” is a labor of love. It is my passion project that I have been filming, researching and editing day and night for the past year. I’ve given it my all and now it’s yours. It was originally filmed as a companion piece to “The Lion King: The Gift” soundtrack and meant to celebrate the breadth and beauty of Black ancestry. I could never have imagined that a year later, all the hard work that went into this production would serve a greater purpose. The events of 2020 have made the film’s vision and message even more relevant, as people across the world embark on a historic journey. We are all in search of safety and light. Many of us want change. I believe that when Black people tell our own stories, we can shift the axis of the world and tell our REAL history of generational wealth and richness of soul that are not told in our history books. With this visual album, I wanted to present elements of Black history and African tradition, with a modern twist and a universal message, and what it truly means to find your self-identity and build a legacy. I spent a lot of time exploring and absorbing the lessons of past generations and the rich history of different African customs. While working on this film, there were moments where I’ve felt overwhelmed, like many others on my creative team, but it was important to create a film that instills pride and knowledge. I only hope that from watching, you leave feeling inspired to continue building a legacy that impacts the world in an immeasurable way. I pray that everyone sees the beauty and resilience of our people. This is a story of how the people left MOST BROKEN have EXTRAORDINARY gifts.❤️✊🏾 Thank you to Blitz, Emmanuel, Ibra, Jenn, Pierre, Dikayl, Kwasi and all the brilliant creatives. Thank you to all at Disney for giving this Black woman the opportunity to tell this story. This experience has been an affirmation of a grander purpose. My only goal is that you watch it with your family and that it gives you pride. Love y’all, B