WATCH | Mzansi applauds five SA stars for flying the flag in Beyoncé’s new film #BlackIsKing

Mzansi has been in celebration mode since news of Beyoncé's upcoming album, #BlackisKing, emerged and it was revealed that five SA stars are featured in the pro-black film.

Connie Chiume, Nandi Madida, Nyaniso Dzedze, Warren Masemola and My Power collaborator Moonchild Sanelly feature in the much-anticipated film, and Mzansi loves to see it.

All the Mzansi stars included in the video have a "bold and proud" love for Africa in common, and we have all the receipts.

Veteran actress Connie not only represented SA in Black Panther, but has been doing the most to show what Mzansi has to offer for more than three decades.

Warren has professed his love for the continent many times on his socials, and Nyaniso has participated in debates and conversations around what the modern African man looks like.

Both Moonchild and Nandi have also done their bit to showcase their pride in their Africaness through their style, fashion, music and other artistic expressions.

Black Is King is written, directed and executive produced by Beyoncé. The visual album inspired by The Lion King will be coming to the Disney Plus streaming service on July 31.

The film is based on the music of The Lion King: The Gift, released last year in conjunction with the Disney pic, and stars the album’s featured artists and special guest appearances. The Beyoncé-produced album features Childish Gambino, Kendrick Lamar, Jay-Z, Blue Ivy Carter and Jessie Reyez, among others, as well as African artists including Wizkid, Shatta Wale, Burna Boy, Busiswa and Moonchild.

The amazing one-minute trailer has been on replay for most of us, and of course it's mainly to see our own #BlackMagic shine.

Watch the trailer and read Beyoncé's full love letter below.