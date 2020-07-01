TshisaLIVE

Zoleka Mandela 'starts again' in new home: Here’s to a place I can finally call home

01 July 2020 - 07:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Zoleka Mandela is ready to conquer once more.
Zoleka Mandela is ready to conquer once more.
Image: Instagram/Zoleka Mandela

Zoleka Mandela is ready to “start over” and recently moved into a new home this week with her kids.

The author and motivational speaker announced in March that she and her partner had split, saying it had taken her two years to leave a relationship, which she claims had eroded her self-esteem, independence, and her mental and emotional state.

Now that the nationwide lockdown has eased a little, people are able to move houses, and Zoleka took to Instagram to show off her new place.

She shared a quote from Richard Branson, reading: “Do not be embarrassed by your failures, learn from them and start again.”

She said that it would be easier to give up, but she was determined to not allow failure to hold her back.

“Here’s to having strength to start over again, even at the age of 40. Here’s to having courage not to allow failure to hold me back, even when it’s always easier to give up!

“Here’s to a place, I can finally call my own!” she wrote.

In her post announcing their split, Zoleka admitted that walking away from the relationship felt like it was “unhinging” her whole life, but it was necessary for self-discovery and inner peace.

“Leaving someone you once loved, for eight long years feels like it completely unhinges your entire life until you realise that it’s sparked self discovery, inner peace and has set you on a path of self love.”

WATCH | Zoleka Mandela remembers her daughter Zenani in touching tribute

Zoleka Mandela's daughter Zenani would have been 23 years old.
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Zoleka Mandela reflects on daughter’s death in car crash

Zoleka Mandela is at the forefront of worldwide campaigns to make roads safer for children.
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago

WATCH | Zoleka Mandela remembers Ma Winnie on the anniversary of her death

Winnie Madikizela-Mandela died in 2018, aged 81.
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Most read

  1. DJ Zinhle’s masks sell out in days TshisaLIVE
  2. 'Uyajola's' Thapelo claims women who smoke & drink 'aren't marriage material' - ... TshisaLIVE
  3. 'The hospitals aren't ready' - Bob Mabena loses grandmother to Covid-19 TshisaLIVE
  4. Somizi defends his cooking show amid claims other chefs are 'more deserving' TshisaLIVE
  5. Sho Madjozi on Burna Boy ‘beef’: I am not scared of anyone TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Heartbreaking stories of rape from Cape Town women at GBV protest
Western Cape field hospitals 'have Covid-19 covered ... for now': Mbombo
X