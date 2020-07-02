Stogie T issues apology amid 'homophobic' tweet backlash

Rapper Tumi “Stogie T” Molekane has issued an apology, after he was accused of being homophobic and judgmental toward the LGBTIQ+ community.

The star found himself in the Twitter firing line when he weighed in on a picture posted by a user urging “queer boys” to share their shine.

“So you guys are like gay gay? Salute man, gotta live your truth. You can count on T to defend your right to be who you are,” Stogie wrote.

Soon the rapper was trending, as fans accused him of being homophobic and ignorant. They claimed he was hiding his judgement behind “weird” words and promises to protect the community.

Others slammed the critics, claiming that Stogie's comments were not homophobic and the community was being too sensitive.

As the two camps slugged it out on social media, Stogie issued an apology to all those offended by the comments.

“I apologise for any misunderstanding and hurt that my careless words might have caused,” he wrote.

Stogie added that he was “an ally to the marginalised in our society and my music has always reflected that”.

He said he had personally apologised to the person he had posted the comment to, and shared a screenshot of his apology.

In his apology Stogie said his behaviour was “wrong and childish”, adding that he stood by his statement that he supported expressions of self-affirmation and beauty.