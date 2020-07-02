TshisaLIVE

Gospel star Ntokozo Mbambo mourns mom's death: 'This makes no sense'

02 July 2020 - 10:00
Ntokozo Mbambo has lost a loved one.
Ntokozo Mbambo has lost a loved one.
Image: Instagram/Ntokozo Mbambo

Gospel songstress Ntokozo Mbambo and her family are in mourning after her mother died earlier this week.

Ntokozo took to her social media to announce with great sadness that her beloved mother, Nonhle Mbambo, had died. She expressed her heartbreak and overwhelming sadness in her post.

My bestie has gone on to be with the Lord and a piece of me left with her. This makes no sense at all but through it all we are leaning on the everlasting arms of God. Thank you for all the messages of comfort during this time. Please continue to pray for us”

While the gospel star gave no details of her mother's cause of death, she revealed that she died in the early hours of Tuesday, June 30.

Ntokozo said all necessary details of the arrangements to be made to send off her mother would be shared in due course and went on to thank her family, friends and fans for their support and prayers during this difficult time.

“We thank you for comforting messages received so far and ask that you please continue to pray for our family, also that you please respect our privacy during this time of mourning.”

Here are some of the heartfelt condolences from industry friends of Ntokozo.

MORE

Zizo Tshwete thanks Khaya Mthethwa & Ntokozo Mbambo for 'saving' her life

'Khaya Mthethwa and Ntokozo Mbambo you will always be connected to anything I ever go on to achieve because God used you both to save my life.'
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Ntokozo Mbambo: I will reward myself more this year

"I just pray for a peaceful SA in 2020."
TshisaLIVE
6 months ago

Zandi Khumalo, Arthur Mafokate and others get Covid-19 relief fund boost from government

Jesse Clegg, the son of the late musician Johnny Clegg, was also listed as a beneficiary of the fund, along with 'Uzalo' creators Stained Glass ...
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Ntokozo Mbambo ecstatic about her latest single

Gospel singer Ntokozo Mbambo is on cloud nine that her wish has finally come true - the exclusive launch of her latest single.
TshisaLIVE
6 months ago

Most read

  1. Fans shooketh by Jada Pinkett Smith’s affair with August Alsina TshisaLIVE
  2. DJ Zinhle’s masks sell out in days TshisaLIVE
  3. Somizi defends his cooking show amid claims other chefs are 'more deserving' TshisaLIVE
  4. Health challenges postpone Menzi Ngubane's 'The Queen' debut TshisaLIVE
  5. Sho Madjozi on Burna Boy ‘beef’: I am not scared of anyone TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Tshwane family goes car shopping with botched R5.7m UIF payout meant for 1,400 ...
Heartbreaking stories of rape from Cape Town women at GBV protest
X