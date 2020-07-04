'The tree has fallen': We will never forget Ma Mary Twala & will celebrate her legacy

Mzansi is mourning the death of acting royalty Mary Twala, who died on Saturday — and in their sadness they've also shared the effect she, through her talent, had on their lives.

The 80-year-old actress died in Johannesburg at the Netcare Park Lane Private Hospital on Saturday morning.

While her many fans in Mzansi were heartbroken at the news of her death, just like her son Somizi they could be comforted by the thought that the award-winning actress had lived a full and impressive life.

Fans celebrated her life and everything that she was to different people. Mzansi loved Mary for the world-renowned actress's humility and wisdom.

Through Mary and her equally talented late husband, Mzansi and the world also have Somizi, who continues to slay in every single thing he does. His work ethic and passion can be attributed to his mother, who never missed a beat in her work.

Mary had an extensive career as an actress, performing in film, television and theatre for six decades.

As an artist, her résumé was unmatched and her consistent delivery of top-notch work was a marvel for her audience to watch.

Her film career included such international films as Sarafina!, Deliwe and Taxi to Soweto — for which she won a best supporting actress award. She also performed in major TV productions including Undenzani Melwane, Iqhawe, Hlala Kwabafileyo, Soul Buddyz, Child of Soweto, Khululeka, Yizo-Yizo, SOS and Muvhango.

South Africans knew the gem they had in the actress and gave her due recognition in 2019, when she received the Order of Ikhamanga for her decades-long work in the performing arts.

The order also honoured Mary raising awareness of women's health through her work.

A tree has indeed fallen. Lala ngoxolo, Mary.