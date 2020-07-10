AKA tests positive for Covid-19, makes results public to create awareness

Rapper AKA is the latest high-profile personality to test positive for Covid-19.

As cases of the novel coronavirus continue to rapidly increase, The Fela In Versace hitmaker issued a statement on Instagram on Friday, revealing his results.

The rapper said he decided to make his results public to “caution citizens to be more careful”.

“AKA pleads for everyone to adhere to social distancing guidelines, to wear masks and to hold stringent hygiene measures by frequently sanitising and washing our hands,” read part of the statement.

The statement went on to add that the rapper will be sharing his road to recovery with fans while in self-isolation as he plans to be as transparent as possible.

On Friday morning, Gauteng premier David Makhura also revealed that he had tested positive and was in self-isolation.