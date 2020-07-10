TshisaLIVE

'This is hip-hop, not creche'- AKA hits back at Scoop for 'give others a chance' comment

Kyle Zeeman Reporter
10 July 2020 - 13:00
AKA wants people to put some respect on his name.
AKA wants people to put some respect on his name.
Image: Instagram/ AKA

Rappers AKA and Kwesta have defended their credentials and longevity, after radio personality Scoop Makhathini claimed the pair should pack it up and let the young 'uns take over.

Scoop got the block hella hot when, in a recent Popcast YouTube episode, he said he would love it if Cassper, AKA and Kwesta took a break from making music.

“A lot of dudes who are veterans in the game, I feel should take a recording break. AKA, Kwesta, Cassper, I feel like should go a year and not release music, and just chill. A part of me will always gravitate to what they have to say because I know their story, but I feel there is a lot of n**gas that we may not be playing who are making better music than the established guys.”

He added that the upcoming crop of rappers needed a chance to shine.

AKA caught wind of the comments, and in a late night Twitter session said he had fought to be where he is today.

“When I forced my way into this industry. I had to do it among some of the greatest names SA has ever seen.

“This is hip-hop, not creche. Nobody 'gets' a f**king chance.”

The Jika hitmaker said many upcoming artists think they deserve a chance when all they had to do was fight for one.

“Listen here, nobody owes you s**t,” he told them.

Addressing fans, he said he didn't think it was fair that they had to go a year without him releasing tracks so that “skrrr skrrr can dominate”.

Kwesta shared AKA's sentiments, slamming Scoop and claiming new rappers didn't need the presenter fighting for them.

He said he understood the sentiment Scoop was sharing but “every chef needs to fight for his knives”.

MORE

AKA to haters: Nothing gives me greater comfort than knowing y’all make everything about me

AKA thinks Twitter is the gift that keeps giving.
TshisaLIVE
6 days ago

OPINION | What AKA & Cassper beef? Don’t be childish, it’s all about their guap!

Now, with a show of hands, is there anyone here who actually think the beef will end after the boxing match?
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

AKA defends selling alcohol during Covid-19 pandemic: 'My family needs to eat'

"Chief ... it’s bad as is without being able to do any shows. I also have a family to feed you understand.'
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Six clips of Ma Mary Twala in action that have melted fans’ hearts TshisaLIVE
  2. Somizi heartbroken over Mary Twala's death: 'It's every child's nightmare. ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Six touching moments with Somizi and his iconic mom, Mary Twala TshisaLIVE
  4. 'Skeem Saam's' Lydia 'Koko Mantsha' Mokgokoloshi to cut down acting schedule TshisaLIVE
  5. Khanyi Mbau on Tebogo split: Fighting to stay together is sometimes not enough TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Helicopter evacuates trail runner’s body from Table Mountain after two day ...
Burnt trucks block highway during protest against employment of foreigners
X