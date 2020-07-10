'This is hip-hop, not creche'- AKA hits back at Scoop for 'give others a chance' comment

Rappers AKA and Kwesta have defended their credentials and longevity, after radio personality Scoop Makhathini claimed the pair should pack it up and let the young 'uns take over.

Scoop got the block hella hot when, in a recent Popcast YouTube episode, he said he would love it if Cassper, AKA and Kwesta took a break from making music.

“A lot of dudes who are veterans in the game, I feel should take a recording break. AKA, Kwesta, Cassper, I feel like should go a year and not release music, and just chill. A part of me will always gravitate to what they have to say because I know their story, but I feel there is a lot of n**gas that we may not be playing who are making better music than the established guys.”

He added that the upcoming crop of rappers needed a chance to shine.

AKA caught wind of the comments, and in a late night Twitter session said he had fought to be where he is today.

“When I forced my way into this industry. I had to do it among some of the greatest names SA has ever seen.

“This is hip-hop, not creche. Nobody 'gets' a f**king chance.”

The Jika hitmaker said many upcoming artists think they deserve a chance when all they had to do was fight for one.

“Listen here, nobody owes you s**t,” he told them.

Addressing fans, he said he didn't think it was fair that they had to go a year without him releasing tracks so that “skrrr skrrr can dominate”.

Kwesta shared AKA's sentiments, slamming Scoop and claiming new rappers didn't need the presenter fighting for them.