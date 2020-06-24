OPINION | What AKA & Cassper beef? Don’t be childish, it’s all about their guap!
It's been five years, guys! Five whole years that Cassper and AKA have been beefin'. I'll be honest and say I'm surprised most of us haven't changed the channel.
That said, what we cannot continue to do is tune in like we are clueless when it's clear that we are being used. I simply won't do it.
I'll give it to them, they are both truly entertaining individuals. However, at this stage I think we all know that the beef has taken a life of its own and both rappers and their fans are afraid to exist without it.
I mean as far as hip-hop beefs go, Composure and Dust to Dust should have settled that, but it didn't. So I think we need to face the real facts: the beef makes guap.
That is the REAL reason both rappers — no matter what they say about it — are actually not interested in squashing the thing. This is why I laughed a lil when I heard that after five years, AKA and Cassper are ready to "end the beef" once and for all. They are allegedly set to fight it out in the boxing ring this September to crown the ultimate king. Lol, OK!
Now, with a show of hands, is there anyone here who actually thinks the beef will end after the boxing match?
*looks around for a second* Nope, nobody!
This beef will unfortunately always be part of both rappers' legacies. And maybe it is actually fortunate for the pair because both Cassper and AKA are good businessmen. It's actually shocking that it took both so long to be blunt about what this beef means for their brands.
AKA has already shared that both he and Cassper stand to make millions just from agreeing to take their beef into the boxing ring. Even Cassper had to put his "morals" aside because the fight makes business sense... but ke as'kholapho.
The beef forms part of their brands' DNA now. For example, the fact that AKA's fans “hate” Cassper's fans, and vice versa, can be blamed for some of the below-average songs they've released. Both rappers can release wack songs because even if they suck, Cassper's fans won't let the Megacy have the satisfaction of their fave being a flop and vice versa.
This beef is such a big deal that the rappers can dabble with their artistry - like release a pop song sung in autotune, or embrace your inner lepantsula with an amapiano cross-over.
At the end of the day, this beef is a constant win-win situation for Cassper and AKA.
The problem is that some of the Megacy and Tsibipians members are REALLY invested in the feud. At least the fans do most of their fighting online, but if you stumble into a Mega vs Cass fan fight, sometimes it gets really ugly and people truly go for blood in defence of their faves. The fights gets brutal. Many of these fans are elite trolls and cyberbullies.
This isn't really a reflection on either Cassper or AKA. But in the same breath, both obviously live for the fact that they have millions of supporters who “have their back” - and both have bragged about how much they are loved and how they have armies to support them in fights.
Obviously, they have different “leadership” styles and depending on the day and the mood, they have condemned the bullying and violence. But they are also quite wishy-washy in that regard, so the bottom line is that their fans really have to look out for themselves.
Your mental health as a fan of either rapper has to be your priority mntase because when it comes down to it, both Cassper and AKA will milk the beef for every cent they can before they ever stop to think about you.
So as you place your bets and take your side (or not) between #Tsibipians and #Megacy, don't be childish. There's no actual hate here; it's all about the money. AKA and Cassper's money, to be frank!