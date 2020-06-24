OPINION | What AKA & Cassper beef? Don’t be childish, it’s all about their guap!

It's been five years, guys! Five whole years that Cassper and AKA have been beefin'. I'll be honest and say I'm surprised most of us haven't changed the channel.

That said, what we cannot continue to do is tune in like we are clueless when it's clear that we are being used. I simply won't do it.

I'll give it to them, they are both truly entertaining individuals. However, at this stage I think we all know that the beef has taken a life of its own and both rappers and their fans are afraid to exist without it.

I mean as far as hip-hop beefs go, Composure and Dust to Dust should have settled that, but it didn't. So I think we need to face the real facts: the beef makes guap.