AKA defends selling alcohol during Covid-19 pandemic: 'My family needs to eat'

24 June 2020 - 10:00 By Masego Seemela
Rapper AKA condemns calls for the alcohol ban to be reinstated.
Image: Instagram/AKA

Rapper AKA has slammed suggestions that the alcohol ban should be brought back due to the spike in Covid-19 cases in SA, explaining that he needs to feed his family. 

The rapper, who is a brand ambassador of Cruz Vodka and has his own Watermelon-flavoured vodka range, weighed in on the conversation, after media personality Sizwe Dhlomo expressed his thoughts on alcohol being a main factor in the rise of Covid-19 cases. 

Supa Mega felt Sizwe was being unfair and said he had a family to feed. 

Chief. It’s bad as is without being able to do any shows. I also have a family to feed you understand,” he said.

Sizwe then replied, suggesting that perhaps AKA should try selling a nonalcoholic version of his beverages.

AKA also hit back at suggestions that his alcohol brand was causing more harm than good in society, and led to abuse or death.

This is not the first time Sizwe and AKA have crossed swords. In May, the pair had a weeklong twar which was fuelled by Sizwe's comments on the rapper's public meltdown over his deal with Reebok.

During the feud Sizwe claimed AKA was a talented artist, but not a good businessman.

The twar went as far as dragging rappers Cassper Nyovest and Rick Riky into it. 

AKA also alluded to Sizwe's grandfather, Isaac Dhlomo, allegedly being an “apartheid spy”. Days later, the rapper issued a public apology to Sizwe and his family for making the claim. 

