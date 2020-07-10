Too soon or super-sweet? Mohale’s birthday gift causes debate among fans

A wedding/birthday gift from Somizi to his husband Mohale has caused a fuss on social media after fans questioned the timing of the present, and Mohale posting about it, on the day the star was burying his mother.

The Idols SA judge had planned a third wedding ceremony in Italy on Thursday, as part of a surprise for his husband's birthday, but the Covid-19 pandemic and funeral of Mary Twala meant the ceremony had to be postponed.

Mary died in a Johannesburg hospital on Saturday. A funeral service was held in her honour at Grace Bible Church in Soweto on Thursday.

A mourning Somizi wanted the show to go on ,and presented Mohale with a custom diamond wedding ring for his birthday.

Posting a video of the gift on Instagram, an emotional Somizi also showed fans his own band.

"It's my husband's birthday today and also my mother's farewell. We laid my mother to rest and I didn't know what to do, how to present this. I decided to carry on and got him this," he said in the video, calling it "bittersweet".