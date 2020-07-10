TshisaLIVE

Too soon or super-sweet? Mohale’s birthday gift causes debate among fans

Mohale's birthday was bittersweet as the day also marked Somizi's mom, actress Mary Twala's funeral...

Kyle Zeeman Reporter
10 July 2020 - 11:00
Somizi and Mohale would have celebrated their third wedding on Thursday, but are mourning the death of Somizi's mother.
Somizi and Mohale would have celebrated their third wedding on Thursday, but are mourning the death of Somizi's mother.
Image: Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu

A wedding/birthday gift from Somizi to his husband Mohale has caused a fuss on social media after fans questioned the timing of the present, and Mohale posting about it, on the day the star was burying his mother.

The Idols SA judge had planned a third wedding ceremony in Italy on Thursday, as part of a surprise for his husband's birthday, but the Covid-19 pandemic and funeral of Mary Twala meant the ceremony had to be postponed.

Mary died in a Johannesburg hospital on Saturday. A funeral service was held in her honour at Grace Bible Church in Soweto on Thursday.

A mourning Somizi wanted the show to go on ,and presented Mohale with a custom diamond wedding ring for his birthday. 

Posting a video of the gift on Instagram, an emotional Somizi also showed fans his own band.

"It's my husband's birthday today and also my mother's farewell. We laid my mother to rest and I didn't know what to do, how to present this. I decided to carry on and got him this," he said in the video, calling it "bittersweet".

Mohale posted a picture of the ring on his Twitter account, thanking Somizi for the gift.

Mohale was dragged for the post, with some saying he should not have posted and should have been sensitive to the fact that Somizi was mourning his mother's passing.

Others said he should have rejected the gift or postponed the "celebrations" for a few days.

Many defended the star, saying he had a loving husband and it was his decision to post on his page.

Soon a Twitter civil war erupted as both sides debated the issue.

Neither Somizi nor Mohale have responded to the debate.

Here are some of the reactions.

Somizi heartbroken over Mary Twala's death: 'It's every child's nightmare. Finally it's here'

Somizi Mhlongo is devastated by his mom's death
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Mohale asks for prayers after Ma Mary Twala’s death: 'I have never seen my husband like this'

"I’ve never seen my husband like this. Please pray for us guys. I really need to be strong for him."
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

'Stars expire, artists live forever': Fitting final farewell for Mary Twala

"We did not see you close your eyes or hear your last faint sigh. We only heard you had gone, too late to say goodbye. Too late to hug you and let ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Six clips of Ma Mary Twala in action that have melted fans’ hearts TshisaLIVE
  2. Somizi heartbroken over Mary Twala's death: 'It's every child's nightmare. ... TshisaLIVE
  3. 'Skeem Saam's' Lydia 'Koko Mantsha' Mokgokoloshi to cut down acting schedule TshisaLIVE
  4. Six touching moments with Somizi and his iconic mom, Mary Twala TshisaLIVE
  5. Khanyi Mbau on Tebogo split: Fighting to stay together is sometimes not enough TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Helicopter evacuates trail runner’s body from Table Mountain after two day ...
Burnt trucks block highway during protest against employment of foreigners
X