Too soon or super-sweet? Mohale’s birthday gift causes debate among fans
Mohale's birthday was bittersweet as the day also marked Somizi's mom, actress Mary Twala's funeral...
A wedding/birthday gift from Somizi to his husband Mohale has caused a fuss on social media after fans questioned the timing of the present, and Mohale posting about it, on the day the star was burying his mother.
The Idols SA judge had planned a third wedding ceremony in Italy on Thursday, as part of a surprise for his husband's birthday, but the Covid-19 pandemic and funeral of Mary Twala meant the ceremony had to be postponed.
Mary died in a Johannesburg hospital on Saturday. A funeral service was held in her honour at Grace Bible Church in Soweto on Thursday.
A mourning Somizi wanted the show to go on ,and presented Mohale with a custom diamond wedding ring for his birthday.
Posting a video of the gift on Instagram, an emotional Somizi also showed fans his own band.
"It's my husband's birthday today and also my mother's farewell. We laid my mother to rest and I didn't know what to do, how to present this. I decided to carry on and got him this," he said in the video, calling it "bittersweet".
Mohale posted a picture of the ring on his Twitter account, thanking Somizi for the gift.
My husband bought me the most beautiful diamond ring for my birthday. 🥺♥️ Thank you baby @somizi - HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME. #25🎈 pic.twitter.com/IuP9hBGMXG— Mohale Motaung (@mohale_motaung) July 9, 2020
Mohale was dragged for the post, with some saying he should not have posted and should have been sensitive to the fact that Somizi was mourning his mother's passing.
Others said he should have rejected the gift or postponed the "celebrations" for a few days.
Many defended the star, saying he had a loving husband and it was his decision to post on his page.
Soon a Twitter civil war erupted as both sides debated the issue.
Neither Somizi nor Mohale have responded to the debate.
Here are some of the reactions.
Insensitive to who? 🤣🤣🤣 drink water and mind your business🥂— Lattimore101 (@lattimire101) July 10, 2020
Somizi buried his mom today and still managed to be a loving and romantic partner to his Husband on his birthday. If that’s not being selfless 😭😭😭😭😭— Damn! (@Vusi_TheBoss) July 9, 2020
Mohale is also such an amazing person, he truly deserves all the love he is getting ❤️
Oh bawoh😭 @mohale_motaung be grateful for that Guy @somizi after everything he have been through but he keeps showing you some love ❤ ... keep the 🏳️🌈 flying music love 🖤🖤🖤 !!! pic.twitter.com/0s3ovXbZ1S— Sfiso_Mxolisi 🖤 !!! (@SfisoMxolisi2) July 10, 2020
And all of them here are broke they can't even send E-wallet to their woman all they do is babe next time i will put you on my budget lol 😆 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/YXiojrjEBm— Keith...FKR Ramabulana (@fkr_keith) July 10, 2020
The very same people that have after tears on the very same day ya funeral are saying Mohale could have waited for the next day before posting his ring ... jaaa neh... lemanenemene pic.twitter.com/L3tl1BxV4S— Nicole Dikotla (@dikotla_nicole) July 10, 2020
My family let me celebrate my birthday(cake and all) and 2 days later we buried my grandma.— Dula Hae motho!😁😁 (@GailF_wind) July 10, 2020
Why is he even bothered what they do for a birthday? Must they cry in celebrating a birthday again? Argh mxm mhani people must know that there is happiness even in times of sadness. There's a time for everything. They embraced the mourning for their mother. Let them move on🤦🏽♂️— Relentless Zimbabwean🇿🇼 (@Muzi_Uncapped) July 10, 2020
Somizi posted it on IG a few minutes after the service so wena o jewa keng??— She moves 🥂 (@JeromeBrutus_M) July 10, 2020