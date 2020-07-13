IN MEMES | Uyajola 99’s 'wig snatch' left tweeps dead with laughter

Sunday's episode of Uyajola 99 delivered more over the top drama when Jasrine ended her boyfriend's side chick's powers by literally snatching her wig.

Jasrine, now nicknamed Jas by tweeps, asked Jub Jub and his team to help her find out if her man was cheating.

The bad news was that her boyfriend was indeed cheating on her. Also her bae's side chick was super disrespectful and immediately started hurling insults at her the minute she walked in to confront her.

Jas knew exactly how to shrink her confidence and "take her power". She snatched her wig and left her deflated and defeated.