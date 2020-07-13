IN MEMES | Uyajola 99’s 'wig snatch' left tweeps dead with laughter
Twitter nicknamed the hair piece 'Samson's hair' because it fell with Moghel's powers
Sunday's episode of Uyajola 99 delivered more over the top drama when Jasrine ended her boyfriend's side chick's powers by literally snatching her wig.
Jasrine, now nicknamed Jas by tweeps, asked Jub Jub and his team to help her find out if her man was cheating.
The bad news was that her boyfriend was indeed cheating on her. Also her bae's side chick was super disrespectful and immediately started hurling insults at her the minute she walked in to confront her.
Jas knew exactly how to shrink her confidence and "take her power". She snatched her wig and left her deflated and defeated.
Jasrine is in for a shock as she discovers what her man has been hiding. #Uyajola99 #Uyajola99Sunday— MojaLoveTv DStv Channel 157 (@MojaLoveTv) July 10, 2020
Sun at 21h00 on Moja LOVE DStv Ch 157 pic.twitter.com/tM6LoQDcRQ
Fans couldn't get over the timing of the wig snatch and how, almost immediately after she snatched it, Jas basically won!
Tweeps compared the scene to the biblical story of Samson and Delilah.
"Just like Samson in the Bible, his power was in his hair. The side chick's power was taken at the swipe of the wig," said Somizi, an avid fan of the show.
Check out the rest of the reactions below:
This lady embarrassed herself, she should stayed in her house, look now they pulled out her wig 😂😂#Uyajola99Sundays pic.twitter.com/JajA7nFukR— 🇮🇹 HisImperialMajesty🇮🇹 (@Hosia_Mahlatsi) July 12, 2020
It takes the removal of the wig for this lady to listen and go back to her house #uyajola99 pic.twitter.com/Gwh7bwiNSw— Sibusiso Dlamini (@SbusisoSd) July 12, 2020
Jaz has shown us how to deal with girls who annoy you, just take away their wigs #Uyajola99 #Uyajola99sunday pic.twitter.com/meRohpWbEy— Maphuti (@mmaphutisho) July 12, 2020
If you cant beat her take wig off girl😂😂 #Uyajola99Sundays #Uyajola99 pic.twitter.com/2qbkC1WlPu— T H E N D O † (@ThendoMutshekwa) July 12, 2020
Ize yawa I wig #Uyajola99 #Uyajola99Sundays pic.twitter.com/olqAhBVpq3— Lungile C (@Lungile_sthembi) July 12, 2020
#Uyajola99Sundays— MsLalla (@MsLalla2) July 12, 2020
Ladies .. this is essential under a wig 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/oYsWK4XcR2
Jub Jub did try warn that girl about her wig earlier on mara mogurl didn't listen 😂💔#Uyajola99Sundays #uyajola99 pic.twitter.com/YSTzu22bL2— SupaMega (@NonoAdele) July 12, 2020
She took of her wig? Noooooooooooo guys 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭💔#Uyajola99 #Uyajola99Sundays pic.twitter.com/EyGxNxazTe— Thato † (@_Thato_N) July 12, 2020
...Yaaasss Jaz is leadership!... She snatched that nastyass small street wig...the ultimate diss!!..and kwacaca nje ukuthi amandla ka Nhlanhla awaka Samson...asezinweleni...plus Jub Jub is prophetic : "Kuzode kuphuncuke i-wig"..#Uyajola99 #Uyajola99Sundays pic.twitter.com/mK3sNyP4gT— 👑Bianca van Beserk👑 (@HerRoyalHotLass) July 12, 2020