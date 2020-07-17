TshisaLIVE

Scoop clears the air on ‘take a break’ comments after phone chat with AKA

Kyle Zeeman Reporter
17 July 2020 - 15:00
Scoop Makhathini received a call from AKA.

Image: Instagram/ Scoop Makhathini

Scoop Makhathini has moved to clarify his comments about music veterans needing to take a recording break after rapper AKA called him out.

The radio personality got tongues wagging when, in a recent Popcast YouTube episode,  he called on Cassper, AKA and Kwesta to take a break from making music.

AKA doesn't play though, and after hitting back on Twitter, he called Scoop to discuss his comments.

He told Scoop he was not going to step aside for young artists to take his throne.

“I said: 'That's not what I am saying. These youngsters are coming in regardless. Time is going to move. You are not holding up anyone's spot and no-one is coming to take your spot. People are going to take their thrones, no-one is going to sit on anyone's chair,'" Scoop said about the most recent episode of the show.

He said he encouraged AKA to be the best he could be, and said the break could help him work on his music.

“I'm not saying stop recording, but not everything you record should be put out. It will help you find new flows, find new word plays. You are exercising yourself all over again.”

He said AKA should be okay with leaving the Supa Mega personae behind and embracing something new.

Taking to Twitter after Scoop's initial comments went viral, AKA said he had fought to be where he is today.

“When I forced my way into this industry. I had to do it among some of the greatest names SA has ever seen.

“This is hip-hop, not creche. Nobody 'gets' a f**king chance.”

