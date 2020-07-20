WATCH | Master KG's track continues to make waves globally

Limpopo-born artist Kgaogelo Moagi, better known as Master KG, has taken the world by storm as his single Jerusalema shines on the global stage.

The hit single, which was the December jam in 2019 before "rona" knocked the fun out of almost everything, has become an anthem of joy and dancing for people all over the world as countries deal with the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Master KG has been sharing his excitement and happiness about what his song has done globally, and on Monday he gushed about how Jerusalema had entered the American top charts on iTunes.

"Jerusalema has now entered top charts in United States of America on iTunes."

Believe it or not, when the song first dropped critics claimed it was too much of a "tavern" song, but they have definitely been proved wrong.

"Some call it tavern music, and I said, 'It's okay, wait and let me show what tavern music can do to the world'. Jerusalema just reached 40 million views (on YouTube). Thank you (a) million times," Master KG said.

Limpopo-born actress Rami Chuene and former public protector Thuli Madonsela gave Master KG flowers.

"Loving how Master KG’s #Jerusalema has taken the world by storm. It’s doing what Macarena and Gangnam Style did. May that wave go as far and wide as possible. Make the world dance through this pandemic wena Master KG! We love it," said Rami.

"Congratulations Master KG. I knew this was a winner when it got all of us dancing crazily when we stopped at the Portuguese Islands during our Rotary cruise excursion earlier this year," Thuli said.

Here are some of the coolest videos so far: