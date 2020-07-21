Rasta is trying again with his Lerato K portrait, and the internet is shaking

Controversial funeral artist Rasta has given his portrait of Taka Tina and Lerato Kganyago another go, tickling the funny bone of Twitter users.

The artist started the portrait of the stars a few weeks ago and took to Twitter this week to reveal that he is now improving the painting.

“Finally decided to take the painting of Taka Tina and Lerato Kganyago from level 5 to level 1,” said the artist.