Rasta is trying again with his Lerato K portrait, and the internet is shaking
Controversial funeral artist Rasta has given his portrait of Taka Tina and Lerato Kganyago another go, tickling the funny bone of Twitter users.
The artist started the portrait of the stars a few weeks ago and took to Twitter this week to reveal that he is now improving the painting.
“Finally decided to take the painting of Taka Tina and Lerato Kganyago from level 5 to level 1,” said the artist.
Finally decided to take the painting of @TakaTina1 and @Leratokganyago from level 5 to level 1 pic.twitter.com/WQ87ugFsqu— Rasta The Artist (@RastaArtist) July 20, 2020
The tweet elicited hilarious reactions from Twitter, with even Lerato herself commenting on the painting and asking who the person in the painting was.
So who is the lady on right? pic.twitter.com/T0pP4UE82O— leratokganyago (@Leratokganyago) July 20, 2020
I'm still trying to figure out who's the guy on the left pic.twitter.com/m6CkeLOB2Y— Xhosa is 🔥 🇿🇦™® (@TakaTina1) July 20, 2020
Taka Tina had earlier responded to Rasta's original portrait with his own hand-drawn “painting” of Rasta.
Hi Twitter Fam.— Xhosa is 🔥 🇿🇦™® (@TakaTina1) February 10, 2020
I'm a pencil sketch artist from Motherwell, I've been selected to represent South Africa in the pencil sketch drawing world cup in New York next week.
Wish me luck🙏 You are very proud of me🙏
My name is Taka Tina,
You don't know me yet🙏 pic.twitter.com/ogXKwqMBFQ
The artist has painted the likeness of Winnie Mandela, President Cyril Ramaphosa, Zozibini Tunzi and Siya Kolisi in the past, but many were confused by Rasta's latest painting, saying that the portrait doesn’t look like Lerato at all.
Enough with your kak Rasta...enough! pic.twitter.com/cuhfNaQqTH— Pablo,abuti asenang taba (@pablolekekela) July 21, 2020
😂😂😂Right..what is he doing exactly Rasta pic.twitter.com/uKHbN34sqZ— Ramontja Vicky (@RamontjaV) July 20, 2020
Who's that gal na🙆♀️🙆♀️🙆♀️🤣🤣? pic.twitter.com/LCCXbf41kn— Jamani Khanyisile✌❤ (@khanyisilejaman) July 20, 2020
Someone needs to expropriate Rasta's crayons. His drawings are counter revolutional by nature. They are in parallel to the actual physical appearance of an individual. pic.twitter.com/HFRNbrLqQV— Godfrey (@IamGodfreySA) July 20, 2020