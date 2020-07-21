TshisaLIVE

Rasta is trying again with his Lerato K portrait, and the internet is shaking

21 July 2020 - 20:13 By Deepika Naidoo
Lerato Kganyago and followers laugh at Rasta's second attempt at her portrait
Image: Via Lerato Kganyago Instagram

Controversial funeral artist Rasta has given his portrait of Taka Tina and Lerato Kganyago another go, tickling the funny bone of Twitter users.

The artist started the portrait of the stars a few weeks ago and took to Twitter this week to reveal that he is now improving the painting.

“Finally decided to take the painting of Taka Tina and Lerato Kganyago from level 5 to level 1,” said the artist.

The tweet elicited hilarious reactions from Twitter, with even Lerato herself commenting on the painting and asking who the person in the painting was.

Taka Tina had earlier responded to Rasta's original portrait with his own hand-drawn “painting” of Rasta.

The artist has painted the likeness of Winnie Mandela, President Cyril Ramaphosa, Zozibini Tunzi and Siya Kolisi in the past, but many were confused by Rasta's latest painting, saying that the portrait doesn’t look like Lerato at all.

