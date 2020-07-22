WATCH | 'I've got lung infection and pneumonia on both lungs' - DJ Sox shares his Covid-19 journey

After being hospitalised with Covid-19, DJ Sox has posted a video sharing his journey of healing now that he feels he's out of the woods.

The DJ took to social media recently to reveal that after testing positive, the virus quickly took over his body and he ended up in the hospital.

“It's been quite a while since I've posted. But I just thought let me just check in and give an update. I am in hospital, but I am actually okay now. I'm in hospital guys for Covid-19,” he began.

“I've got lung infection and pneumonia on both lungs - with one lung more severe. I've been in this hospital for quite some time and I just figured let me share because I've been getting phone calls and others already found out that I am sick. Guys, I was really sick, like seriously sick,” he said in a video to fans.