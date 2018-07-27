TshisaLIVE

DJ Sox says new song issa build up for Dezemba boss!

27 July 2018
Dj Sox is here to remind Mzansi how great he is with the decks.
The ability to keep people on the dance floor the whole night is not a skill everyone has,  and DJ Sox thinks it's being taken for granted, but he's about to prove why it requires some special ingredients to cook up a hit song or throw a great party.

In an interview with TshisaLIVE DJ Sox explained that he wanted to use the rest of 2018 to remind people that he was still a "freaking good" DJ. 

"I have the advantage of knowing how to throw a good party because when I make a song about it, I speak from personal experience. I've been throwing parties since my teen years, my experience is ripe, so are my DJ skills!"

Sox has promised that his song, titled Ngiphete Izonto is total flames.

"Yeah, I'm here to remind people that I am the full package. The fun I'm here to share is not only the song, but the experience. Like the song says, I have everything you need for a good party. I have the right beats; I have the girls, I have the drinks and you sure won't starve when you're with me. That's how you should party," DJ Sox said.

Even though he's one of the founding members of Durban's Finest, DJ Sox has always assumed the behind the scenes role leaving his partner in crime, DJ Tira to be the face of the group.

No after clearing his schedule and mentoring others to help with the administrative duties, Sox is ready to party the rest of the year away.

The whole Mzansi is invited too.

"This song is only a build-up to what is coming. You can always tell the kind of summer we are going to have, music wise, with the songs that set the tone and that is what I am doing. I will release another song soon and then another banger in December. It's going to be lit"

Ksa'zobalit!

