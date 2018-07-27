DJ Sox says new song issa build up for Dezemba boss!

The ability to keep people on the dance floor the whole night is not a skill everyone has, and DJ Sox thinks it's being taken for granted, but he's about to prove why it requires some special ingredients to cook up a hit song or throw a great party.

In an interview with TshisaLIVE DJ Sox explained that he wanted to use the rest of 2018 to remind people that he was still a "freaking good" DJ.

"I have the advantage of knowing how to throw a good party because when I make a song about it, I speak from personal experience. I've been throwing parties since my teen years, my experience is ripe, so are my DJ skills!"

Sox has promised that his song, titled Ngiphete Izonto is total flames.

"Yeah, I'm here to remind people that I am the full package. The fun I'm here to share is not only the song, but the experience. Like the song says, I have everything you need for a good party. I have the right beats; I have the girls, I have the drinks and you sure won't starve when you're with me. That's how you should party," DJ Sox said.