Lupi Ngcayisa at his 'happiest and healthiest' after 120 days with no booze

While the lockdown imposed by the government to help curb the spread of Covid-19 has placed a definite financial strain on radio veteran Lupi Ngcayisa, other aspects of his life have benefited greatly from the regulations.

The radio veteran took to social media recently to share that with exception to his financial life, which has taken a knock, he's the happiest and healthiest he's ever been after over three months of no alcohol and almost 100 days of no sugar.

"Today marks the 120th day with no alcohol and day 98 without sugar," he said.

Lupi explained that the sugar cravings were still gunning for him hard, but he was certainly feeling the effects of having starved his cravings.

"Sugar is still the most persistent devil. If it wasn’t for being broke and the stress that comes with it, I’d proudly profess to be the happiest and healthiest I have ever been in my entire adult life."

His glowing skin definitely agrees with his lifestyle changes.

Just check out this snap below: