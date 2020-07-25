Unathi opens up about family members passing due to Covid-19
Radio and TV personality Unathi Nkayi has opened up about the devastating effect the Covid-19 pandemic has had on her family after losing close relatives, just four hours apart, due to the virus.
The Idols judge took to Instagram this week to celebrate the recovery of fellow celebrity Lerato “Zah” Moloi.
While the presenter shared excitement at her friend's recovery, she also shared the pain of losing those close to her.
“Thank you for posting your video on surviving Covid-19 on Insta, Rato. My aunt and uncle, brother and sister died on Monday four hours apart from each other. I am happy you are alive my love, Zah,” said Unathi.
The star also encouraged her followers to be more open about the virus.
In another post earlier this month, she spoke of the trauma of seeing others she loved bury their loved ones.
“Two people I know are burying loved ones today and tomorrow. I’ve lost one of my favourite people this week.
“Every day friends of mine tell me of people they know who are infected. Names. Infections are evolving from number to names. Please be safe.”