'Skeem Saam's' Nozipho Langa pays tribute to her late mom: She was loving & selfless

It's been several years since Nozipho Langa buried her mother and the Skeem Saam actress has told TshisaLIVE that she will always work hard to make her proud.

The star lost her mother to breast cancer and told TshisaLIVE that her mom is the reason she works so tirelessly.

“I make it my mission to make sure that I’m working towards achieving a good future for myself, and being financially stable.”

She struggled to fight back her tears when she recounted how her mother was her inspiration.

“My mom is my role model, a hard worker and the strongest woman I have ever met. She was a pillar of strength to me and my siblings. It was so amazing where she got her strength from.

“She had been through a lot. She was a loving and selfless wife, mother, teacher and businesswoman.”

Nozipho loves her dad and family unconditionally, and said when she visits home she cleans the house for her father.

“My dad has been an amazing and understanding parent, who always showers us with love and support, no matter what.

“We are five of us at home, I’m the third. I have two younger brothers and two older sisters. At the end of the day I want to be able to help my dad with finances.”

The actress wears many hats, including businesswoman and motivational speaker.

She also runs an initiative called #OpenDiscussion2020, which works with youth to raise awareness about mental and emotional health issues.

“Under normal circumstances we would get together with members of the youth to learn about mental and emotional health and to heal from our past experiences that haunt us. However we are unable to do so as a result of Covid-19", she said.