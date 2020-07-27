TshisaLIVE

If Prince Kaybee bags Samas Song of the Year, he will 'give it to Master KG'

Twitter questions his motives ...

27 July 2020 - 12:00
Fans have questioned Prince Kaybee's motives after he said he would hand his Sama to Master KG ... should he win.
Image: Instagram/Prince Kaybee

Mzansi is unsure of Prince Kaybee's motives after he announced that if he wins the Sama Song of the Year award, he would “edit” the award and gift it to Master KG and Nomcebo who he believes deserves the title. 

This year's Sama nominations received major backlash after some of Mzansi's top artists, including Master KG and his girlfriend and Matorokisi hitmaker Makhadzi were “snubbed”.

As Master KG continues to dominate globally with his hit track Jerusalema, more complaints flooded social media and even spawned the hashtag #Samas26MustFall on Twitter.

Prince Kaybee added his voice to the conversation, saying that if he won Song of the Year at the Samas, he would give the award to Master KG.  

Tweeps immediately questioned Kaybee's motives. Some of the questions asked included the following:

“Does he just want to get good PR off Master KG's global fame?”

“Is he genuinely trying to show his respect to another artist?”

“Why doesn't he just boycott the Samas altogether?”

But in his tweet, Kaybee spelt out his reason.

That's just my contribution to what they have achieved this year.”

His explanation fell short for most tweeps, who felt that Prince Kaybee had previously dissed Master KG's song, which Kaybee denied.

The Gugulethu DJ's offer, also left many feeling like he was showing off his “Cassper tendencies” by wanting to make Master KG's achievement about him.

One tweep even proceeded to ask why he and Cassper aren't friends, because they had more in common than they thought. Here's what Prince Kaybee had to say about that:

