If Prince Kaybee bags Samas Song of the Year, he will 'give it to Master KG'
Twitter questions his motives ...
Mzansi is unsure of Prince Kaybee's motives after he announced that if he wins the Sama Song of the Year award, he would “edit” the award and gift it to Master KG and Nomcebo who he believes deserves the title.
This year's Sama nominations received major backlash after some of Mzansi's top artists, including Master KG and his girlfriend and Matorokisi hitmaker Makhadzi were “snubbed”.
As Master KG continues to dominate globally with his hit track Jerusalema, more complaints flooded social media and even spawned the hashtag #Samas26MustFall on Twitter.
Prince Kaybee added his voice to the conversation, saying that if he won Song of the Year at the Samas, he would give the award to Master KG.
Tweeps immediately questioned Kaybee's motives. Some of the questions asked included the following:
“Does he just want to get good PR off Master KG's global fame?”
“Is he genuinely trying to show his respect to another artist?”
“Why doesn't he just boycott the Samas altogether?”
But in his tweet, Kaybee spelt out his reason.
“That's just my contribution to what they have achieved this year.”
If I win Song Of The Year this year at the SAMAS I am gnna go get that award edited to...— K A B I L L I O N (@PrinceKaybee_SA) July 26, 2020
“Master KG Ft Nomcebo - Jerusalem”
Thats just my contribution to what they have achieved this year. #Hosh
His explanation fell short for most tweeps, who felt that Prince Kaybee had previously dissed Master KG's song, which Kaybee denied.
The Gugulethu DJ's offer, also left many feeling like he was showing off his “Cassper tendencies” by wanting to make Master KG's achievement about him.
One tweep even proceeded to ask why he and Cassper aren't friends, because they had more in common than they thought. Here's what Prince Kaybee had to say about that:
I actually like Cassper, an inspiring Tswana man. I would like to be his friend and DRIVE his Bentley😞.., But I don’t think if I like him I shouldn’t have an opinion.— K A B I L L I O N (@PrinceKaybee_SA) July 26, 2020
For instance the Nickname I gave him was just me playing around and actually saying what I think. https://t.co/UnSTXvBtf9