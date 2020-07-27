Kanye West apologises to Kim for outbursts

US rapper Kanye West has apologised to his wife, Kim Kardashian, after claiming in a series of rants last week that she wanted to “lock him up” and that he had been trying to get a divorce.

Kanye's Twitter fingers were hot during his rants last week, but the star has since cooled down, and returned to the platform over the weekend to apologise for his previous comments.

“I would like to apologise to my wife Kim for going public with something that was a private matter,” he said.

He acknowledged he had “hurt” Kim and asked her forgiveness.

“I did not cover her like she has covered me. To Kim I want to say I know I hurt you. Please forgive me. Thank you for always being there for me.”