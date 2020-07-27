Kanye West apologises to Kim for outbursts
US rapper Kanye West has apologised to his wife, Kim Kardashian, after claiming in a series of rants last week that she wanted to “lock him up” and that he had been trying to get a divorce.
Kanye's Twitter fingers were hot during his rants last week, but the star has since cooled down, and returned to the platform over the weekend to apologise for his previous comments.
“I would like to apologise to my wife Kim for going public with something that was a private matter,” he said.
He acknowledged he had “hurt” Kim and asked her forgiveness.
“I did not cover her like she has covered me. To Kim I want to say I know I hurt you. Please forgive me. Thank you for always being there for me.”
A source told People US the muso was “more relaxed and chilled out” since his emotional presidential campaign rally in South Carolina earlier this month, and was sorry he upset Kim.
“He definitely understands he upset Kim. He feels very bad about it. It's obvious he still loves Kim.”
Kim broke her silence on the state of her marriage last week, posting a statement on Instagram Live asking fans to be compassionate and empathetic to Kanye's struggles with bipolar disorder.
She called her husband a “brilliant but complicated person” whose “words sometimes do not align with his intentions”.
Meanwhile, TMZ reported that Kanye visited a hospital over the weekend to be treated for anxiety.
According to the publication, the hospital was busy and Kanye became uncomfortable so he called an ambulance to his ranch. He was later treated and it was determined he was “not in danger”.